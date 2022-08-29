Ashley Graham Strikes a Pose in Cutout Bodycon Dress & Crystal-Wrapped Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Ashley Graham turned a sleek new look for the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.

While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the Pronovias collaborator posed in a dynamic black halter dress. Featuring an angular neckline and knee-length silhouette, Graham’s ruched bodycon number gained a sleek edge from asymmetric front cutouts. Cinching each were curved links covered in sparkling crystals. Finishing the model’s ensemble were matching silver earrings dripping in crystal fringe.

Ashley Graham attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

For footwear, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model opted for glamour in a set of ankle-wrapped sandals. Her pair featured black and silver tones, complete with thin crystal-studded straps that encircled her ankles and crossed her toes. Completing the pair were stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

Ashley Graham attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

