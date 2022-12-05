Ashley Graham Graces the British Fashion Awards 2022 in Blue Sheer-Paneled Dress & Crystal Sandals

Ashley Graham brought dreamy style to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today.

Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the supermodel posed in a sweeping light blue gown. Her coat-style attire featured a deep neckline with an open collar, accented by a flowing long train and hemline. Giving the piece added dimension was a paneled print of statues and photographs, as well as a long black neck sash and tulle base layer. Graham’s ensemble was complete with layered gold and diamond earrings, as well as a triple-layer diamond necklace.

Ashley Graham attends the 2022 British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Graham strapped into a slick set of heeled sandals. Her black suede set included thin platform soles and ankle straps, accented by two thin front straps covered in sparkling geometric crystals. A set of soaring stiletto heels totaling 4 to 5 inches in height completed the pair with a soaring finish.

A closer look at Graham’s sandals. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Fashion Awards (also known as the British Fashion Awards) are an annual event, celebrating fashion’s presence in culture from the past year. Presented by Diet Coke, this year’s occasion at the Royal Albert Hall in London will honor categories including Model of the Year, Designer of the Year and Independent British Brand of the Year; nominees include Bella Hadid, Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada, Lila Moss and Nensi Dojaka. Jefferson Hack will notably receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, while Katie Grand will be honored with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

