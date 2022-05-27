×
Ashley Graham Commands Attention in Red-Hot Voluminous Mermaid Dress & Sandals at amfAR Cannes Gala

By Katie Dupere
Ashley Graham amped up her red-hot style rooted in meaning for the charity at the amfAR Gala at Cannes yesterday, wearing a form-fitting crimson dress complete with some statement volume.

Ashley Graham poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 75th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Ashley Graham poses for photographers at the amfAR Gala during the 75th Cannes International Film Festival on May 26.
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The 34-year-old model wore a red strapless form-fitting gown with a voluminous tulle mermaid skirt. The star went free of any jewelry, save for long string diamond earring and a statement diamond ring.

Graham wore her hair in a high bun, leaving down wisps of wavy bangs. For glam, she wore a neutral makeup look with winged black eyeliner.

Celebrities Attend 28th Annual amfAR GalaPictured: Ashley GrahamRef: SPL5314459 270522 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Alberto Terenghi /IPA / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights
Ashley Graham attends amfAR Gala Cannes Film Festival on May 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Alberto Terenghi /IPA / SplashNe

Pictures from the red carpet show Graham in open-toed heeled sandals, though the exact color and construction isn’t visible under all that tulle.

Graham likely chose the red dress because the color is associated with HIV and AIDS awareness. The color was reportedly chosen in 1991 toward the end of the AIDS crisis for its connection to blood and the concept of passion or love.

The amfAR Gala raises funds and awareness for the Foundation for AIDS Research, held as an annual charity event with A-list attendees during the Cannes Film Festival. This year’s occasion was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and honors Robert De Niro, also including a fashion show and performances by Christina Aguilera, Charli XCX and Ricky Martin.

Graham also walked in the fashion show portion of the event, changing into a black form-fitting gown with a statement slit and an innovative turtleneck design. She wore black stiletto sandals with the look and a gothic-inspired black veil.

