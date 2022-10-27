A$AP Rocky Goes Grunge in Denim Skirt & Sneakers with Rihanna at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

A$AP Rocky brought high fashion grunge to the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Arriving with Rihanna at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in an oversized denim set by Rick Owens. His ensemble featured wide-leg jeans, paired with a draped asymmetric skirt that flowed onto the ground; both pale blue pieces featured frayed stitching, overlaid with a stone-washed texture that rendered each in beige and cram hues.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premiere at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

His ensemble was layered with black leather trousers for an edgy finish, complete with pointed diamond earrings. Rihanna also made waves in a coordinating outfit: a draped taupe sequined gown by Owens, paired with beige leather gloves and custom Giuseppe Zanotti mules.

The moment notably marked both musicians’ first red carpet-appearance since the birth of their child. It was also Rihanna’s red carpet debut since announcing her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance and the viral announcement of her upcoming album “R.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premiere at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

When it came to footwear, Rocky laced into a set of white sneakers. Though his skirt and trousers covered most of the shoes, they appeared to feature a stark white hue in a rounded-toe silhouette with front capping. Slightly lifted rubber soles elevated the set, giving it a faint height boost compared to its standard original silhouette.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premiere at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered in Hollywood at the Dolby Theater on Oct. 28. The occasion found cast members including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Micaela Coel celebrating the action movie’s release, complete with a star-studded red carpet including Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Chloe and Halle Bailey in attendance. The film — a sequel to Marvel’s 2018 hit “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman — will be released in theaters worldwide on Nov. 11.

