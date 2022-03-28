Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose Gets Bold in Fiery Red Crop Top & Dramatic Coat With Heels on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Ariana DeBose, who just picked up the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Anita in the “West Side Story” remake, made waves on the red carpet tonight in Los Angeles.

The actress donned a custom design by Valentino for the special night. DeBose arrived in a bold red crop top paired with tuxedo pants and a glamorous coat that extended from her elbows down to her matching shoes by Valentino Garavani.

Ariana DeBose wearing a custom design by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. CREDIT: AP

The 31-year-old star’s red pumps were set on a chunky platform, giving her a bit of a lift for the dramatic hybrid look.