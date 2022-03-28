×
Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose Gets Bold in Fiery Red Crop Top & Dramatic Coat With Heels on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Ariana DeBose, who just picked up the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Anita in the “West Side Story” remake, made waves on the red carpet tonight in Los Angeles.

The actress donned a custom design by Valentino for the special night. DeBose arrived in a bold red crop top paired with tuxedo pants and a glamorous coat that extended from her elbows down to her matching shoes by Valentino Garavani.

Ariana DeBose wearing a custom look by Valentino, oscars red carpet 2022
Ariana DeBose wearing a custom design by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.
CREDIT: AP

The 31-year-old star’s red pumps were set on a chunky platform, giving her a bit of a lift for the dramatic hybrid look.

Ariana DeBose wearing a custom look by Valentino, oscars red carpet 2022
Ariana DeBose picked up the Oscar for her role in “West Side Story” on Sunday.
CREDIT: AP

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, no worries. You can also watch via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TVFubo TV, and YouTube TV.

