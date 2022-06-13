Ariana DeBose Glitters in Sequined Cutout Gown and Slick Sandals at Tony Awards 2022

Ariana DeBose attends the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022.

Ariana DeBose gleamed while making a sleek statement at the Tony Awards 2022. The actress will notably serve as the ceremony’s host this year.

While arriving at Radio City Music Hall, the Oscar-winning star struck a pose on the red carpet in a custom Boss gown. The sleek piece, styled by Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston, featured a sleeveless bodice with a plunging neckline, resembling a bra top. Connected to the top was a column skirt with a daring thigh-high slit, divided by a large diamond-shaped bodice cutout. The entire garment was covered in black sequins, creating a sultry and shimmering moment.

Completing DeBose’s ensemble were gleaming diamond Or & Elle drop earrings, layered rings and a delicate lariat necklace.

Ariana DeBose attends the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

When it came to footwear, DeBose’s heels were equally sleek. The star strapped into a set go high-heeled sandals by Le Silla, which featured black patent leather uppers with thin ankle and toe straps. Finishing the set were short platform soles and daring stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height, giving DeBose a streamlined height boost.

The Tony Awards 2022, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was preceded by the Darren Criss and Julianne Hough-hosted “The Tony Awards: Act One” on Paramount+, which introduced special performances.

The top nominations were led by “A Strange Loop (11), followed by “MJ” and “Paradise Square” with 10 nominations each, “Company” (9) and “The Lehman Trilogy” (8). The evening included performances from all six nominated shows for Best Musical (“Six,” “Paradise Square,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Girl From the North Country” and “A Strange Loop”), as well as “Company” and “The Music Man” revivals and Billy Porter, Bernadette Peters, The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, and the original Broadway cast of 2007’s “Spring Awakening.”

In addition to the program’s traditional “In Memoriam” segment, the broadcast also included a tribute to the understudies and swings who worked throughout the 2021 Broadway season. Among the star-studded array of presenters were Andrew Garfield, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Vanessa Hudgens and Paris and Prince Jackson.

Discover more Tony Awards 2022 red carpet arrivals in the gallery.