Ariana DeBose Pops in Yellow High-Slit Corset Dress With Bedazzled Flowers & Red Heels at BAFTAs

Ariana DeBose is celebrating in style today in London after winning a BAFTA for best supporting actress, an honor for her role as Anita in “West Side Story.”

The star arrived on the red carpet looking stunning in a yellow corset dress by Oscar de la Renta that had a slit running up the thigh. The dress was adorned with red, bedazzled flowers, cinched to the side for a draped silhouette. The burgundy in the actress’ dress was mirrored in her shoes, DeBose opting for a pair of sandals to finish things off.

Ariana DeBose at the BAFTA’s. CREDIT: AP

DeBose kept her hair short in a side-swept bob and wore minimal jewelry, save for some tiny dangly silver earrings. The dress is a reminder that bold is best. There’s sparkle and movement and the dress has a flattering fit. DeBose looks divine, made even better with a winning smile.

“West Side Story” features a star-studded cast, including Rachel Zegler, who was on the carpet in a sequined Celine dress.

The British Academy Film Awards honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Rebel Wilson in London’s Royal Albert Hall, the in-person 2022 ceremony kicked off with a “James Bond” theme performance by Shirley Bassey in honor of the franchise’s 60th anniversary. “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” are leading the nominations, with stars like Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Ruth Negga nominated for the event’s top awards.

Take a look at some of DeBose’s best style moments.

