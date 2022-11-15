Anya Taylor-Joy Gives Gothic Style a Lacy Twist in Caged Dress & Pointy Pumps at ‘The Menu’ Premiere in New York

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Anya Taylor-Joy was dressed to the nines at the New York premiere of “The Menu” yesterday.

For the event, Taylor-Joy channeled gothic style in a caged dress by Dior with a lacy twist. Her dress featured a structured sweetheart bodice transitioning into a short skirt that ballooned out at the sides. The ensemble was made of sparkling black lace fabric, making it perfect for a red carpet moment.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends “The Menu” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Nov. 14, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

Taylor-Joy slicked up her stark white blond locks into a high pony and donned laser-cut leather gloves that traveled up the star’s forearms.

On her feet, Taylor-Joy sported a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps. The shoes featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the actress a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities.

On red carpets, Taylor-Joy often wears creations from brands like Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte, and Vera Wang. Aside from being an award-winning actress, she has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Dior, Viktor & Rolf, and Tiffany & Co.

“The Menu,” penned by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss, focuses on a young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprises. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult among others and will be available to watch exclusively in theaters on Friday, Nov. 18.

