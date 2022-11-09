Anya Taylor-Joy Makes a Blue Statement in Alexander McQueen Dress With Opera Gloves & Sharp Pumps at ‘The Menu’ UK Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived in bold blue style for the UK premiere of “The Menu” held at the BFI Southbank in London today.
The Emmy-nominated actress appeared on the red carpet alongside her co-star Nicholaus Hault. Both Joy and Hault star in the comedy horror film, which focuses on a young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprises.
For the occasion, Joy wore an electric blue dress from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2023 collection. The garment included a plunging corset top with a sweetheart neckline and a pointy hem, while the skirt included an asymmetrical pleated hem.
Taking things up a notch, the “Queen’s Gambit” star complemented her ensemble with matching opera gloves and a diamond bracelet.
Completing the Golden Globe winner’s look was Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle Follies pumps. A go-to style that’s anything but basic, this pointy-toe Pigalle pump is refined with a daring slimmed-down stiletto that’s a hallmark of the Follies line.
Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.
When it comes to her clothing tastes, Joy tends to stick to trendy and sleek silhouettes. For example, during the London screening for “The Northman,” Joy donned a sheer long-sleeved minidress by Dior coordinated with matching Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps. On red carpets, Joy wears creations from brands like Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte and Vera Wang. Aside from being an award-winning actress, Joy has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Dior, Viktor & Rolf and Tiffany & Co.
PHOTOS: See more of Joy’s style through the years.