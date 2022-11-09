Anya Taylor-Joy Makes a Blue Statement in Alexander McQueen Dress With Opera Gloves & Sharp Pumps at ‘The Menu’ UK Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived in bold blue style for the UK premiere of “The Menu” held at the BFI Southbank in London today.

The Emmy-nominated actress appeared on the red carpet alongside her co-star Nicholaus Hault. Both Joy and Hault star in the comedy horror film, which focuses on a young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprises.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends “The Menu” UK Premiere at BFI Southbank on Nov. 9, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the occasion, Joy wore an electric blue dress from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2023 collection. The garment included a plunging corset top with a sweetheart neckline and a pointy hem, while the skirt included an asymmetrical pleated hem.

Taking things up a notch, the “Queen’s Gambit” star complemented her ensemble with matching opera gloves and a diamond bracelet.

(L-R) Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult at “The Menu” UK Premiere at BFI Southbank on Nov. 9, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Completing the Golden Globe winner’s look was Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle Follies pumps. A go-to style that’s anything but basic, this pointy-toe Pigalle pump is refined with a daring slimmed-down stiletto that’s a hallmark of the Follies line.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends “The Menu” UK Premiere at BFI Southbank on Nov. 9, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to her clothing tastes, Joy tends to stick to trendy and sleek silhouettes. For example, during the London screening for “The Northman,” Joy donned a sheer long-sleeved minidress by Dior coordinated with matching Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps. On red carpets, Joy wears creations from brands like Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte and Vera Wang. Aside from being an award-winning actress, Joy has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Dior, Viktor & Rolf and Tiffany & Co.

