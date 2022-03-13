Anne Hathaway Mixes Metals in Silver & Gold Versace Dress With Sandals at SXSW

Anne Hathaway glimmered in a silver chainmail-inspired dress on the red carpet yesterday at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas.

The star arrived in a slim-fitting silver gown by Versace. Fastened to the bust is the famous medusa Versace logo in silver with gold and silver safety pins around it, another famous symbol of the house. Below the bust were cutouts. Hathaway wore her hair down with face-framing bangs and kept her makeup light and simple. In her hand, she held a tiny bedazzled purse that featured colors like pink and blue.

Anne Hathaway at South By Southwest. CREDIT: AP

“The Devil Wears Prada” star knows plenty about fashion. Hathaway has changed her style over the years, having gone through a metamorphosis as we all do. Her style is refined and timeless, leaning on the side of safety but with a bit of fun.

Anne Hathaway at South By Southwest. CREDIT: AP

Anne Hathaway at South By Southwest. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, Hathaway stepped into silver peep-toe pumps that flattered the star’s feet. The fitting shoe sticks to the silver theme, also offering the already-tall actress a couple of extra inches.

The outfit is classic Versace. It’s sexy and playful thanks to the cutouts and the gold and silver safety pin designs. Hathaway makes a case for mixing metals, keeping the gold and silver theme going throughout the entirety of the look. It’s a textural dream, made absolutely awesome because of the chainmail detailing. The dainty bag adds a bit of interest to the look, playing on the quirkiness of the accessories on the dress and the shoes on her feet.

See more of Hathaway’s style through the years.