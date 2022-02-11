Anne Hathaway Makes an Elegant Arrival in Black Jumpsuit & Hidden Heels for Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ Opening Night

Anne Hathaway looked stunning in black on the red carpet Thursday night in NY for “The Music Man.”

The Broadway revival stars familiar famous faces like Hugh Jackman playing Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as the town’s librarian Marian. The musical already has critics and audiences buzzing about everything from costuming to performances.

Anne Hathaway at The Music Man on Broadway opening. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt

Hathaway stunned in a sensual strapless jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline. The top was corset-like while her trousers were wide and baggy, creating shape and contrast. The look was belted with a chunky metallic band that cinched the actress’s waist. The baggy trousers offer room to breathe, giving the dressy look a casual touch with some slouchy pockets and a wide leg. For accessories, the actress opted for gold-on-gold with some simple dangly crystal earrings that matched the gold buckle detailing on her belt and on her purse. Strung over her shoulder, Hathaway wore a deep purple handbag with a golden chain that kept the gold theme running. The look is classic Hollywood glamour.

The actress was just one of the many stars to show up to the premiere, doing so in style. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were among the boldface names at the event.

Hathaway is no stranger to the musical world, starring in plenty of on-screen adaptations like “Les Miserables” as Fantine with none other than Hugh Jackman.

Anne Hathaway at The Music Man on Broadway opening. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt

