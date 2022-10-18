Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Ralph Lauren Dress & Diamonds at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022

Anne Hathaway gave navy blue a slick twist for Elle‘s 2022 Women in Hollywood Gala.

The “Armageddon Time” star arrived at Los Angeles’ Getty Center on Monday night for the occasion, posing in a deep navy gown by Ralph Lauren. Hailing from the designer’s spring 2023 collection, her sleeveless style featured a curved neckline and cutout back. Giving it a sprinkling of glamour were gleaming allover beads, creating a shimmering statement. Hathaway’s Erin Walsh-styled outfit was finished with silver and diamond Bulgari jewelry, including a Serpenti snake-shaped bangle, necklace and layered rings.

Anne Hathaway attends the ‘Elle’ Women in Hollywood Gala 2022 at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

Anne Hathaway attends the ‘Elle’ Women in Hollywood Gala 2022 at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

When it came to footwear, Hathaway slipped on a pair of open-toed heels. Her style appeared to feature black leather soles with a glossy finish and thin platform, suggesting a heeled sandal was paired with her gown. The shoes likely featured strappy uppers and stiletto heels for a slick finish, providing a sultry and versatile base for her dynamic ensemble.

Anne Hathaway attends the ‘Elle’ Women in Hollywood Gala 2022 at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

Elle’s “Women in Hollywood” Gala celebrated its annual “Women in Hollywood” issue. Held in Los Angeles’ Getty Center, the 2022 event honored cover stars Anne Hathaway, Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Wilde, Issa Rae, Ariana DeBose, Sigourney Weaver and Michelle Yeoh with cocktails, speeches, dancing and a comedy set by Nick Kroll. The Ralph Lauren-co-hosted occasion also featured a star-studded guest list, including Hailey Bieber, Charlize Theron, Keke Palmer and Naomi Watts.

PHOTOS: Elle’s Women in Hollywood 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals