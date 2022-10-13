Anne Hathaway Commands Attention in Pearl-Embellished Valentino Dress & Matching Boots at ‘Armageddon Time’ Premiere

Anne Hathaway was a vision at the premiere of “Armageddon Time” in New York City last night. The actress walked on the red carpet, that took place at the 60th New York Film Festival, in a gleaming head-to-toe Valentino look.

The “Devil Wears Prada” star wore a pearl-embellished Valentino dress from the designer’s fall 2022 haute couture collection. The dress featured a classic silhouette with a scoop neckline, and countless crystals and pearls all over. Hathway accessorized with dangling jeweled earrings and classic rings by Bvlgari matching the silver sparkles from the dress. She even chose a metallic polish continuing with the glistening theme. Her dark tresses were styled into a perfectly retro-styled bouffant, while her makeup comprised a subtle but smoky eye and a hint of pink blush.

Anne Hathaway attends the red carpet event for “Armageddon Time” during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on Oct. 12 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for FLC

The Academy Award-winner selected matching Valentino boots with the same shimmering likeness of her dress for shoes. The midi dress ended exactly where the boots began creating a beautiful illusion of kitten-heeled boots.

Anne Hathaway attends the red carpet event for "Armageddon Time" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on Oct. 12 in New York City.

Since her “Princess Diaries” days, Hathaway has remained true to her personal style. She wears what makes her feel good, which is usually something ultra-chic and versatile. Earlier in the week, she donned a black and white houndstooth matching set for a sit down with “The View” talk show. And because she’s scheduled to premiere four films this year, we can expect more jaw-dropping looks from her, taking over the red carpets.

Hathaway was accompanied by her co-stars, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, and director James Gray. “Armageddon Time” is described as “a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.

