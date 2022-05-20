Anne Hathaway Gives ’60s Energy in Cone Bra Dress & Gucci Bow Heels at Cannes Film Festival for ‘Armageddon Time’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Anne Hathaway has been shaking things up in the style department as of lately. The Golden Globe winner continues to showcase her edgy sartorial streak while out at the Cannes Film Festival.

This time, the “Princess Diaries” actress attended the “Armageddon Time” photocall wearing something completely out of her element. Hathaway hit the red carpet in a super short sparkly mini dress by Gucci. The fun frock had a built-in cobalt blue cone bra that was constructed from shiny patent leather and a bedazzled skirt on the bottom. The garment’s straps crisscrossed in the back, before tying together into an elegant bow.

Anne Hathaway at the “Armageddon Time” Photocall during the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2022. CREDIT: maximon / MEGA

The back of Anne Hathaway’s Gucci dress at the “Armageddon Time” in France on May 20, 2022. CREDIT: GOL/Capital Pictures / MEGA

She gave a nod to the ’60s with a half-down hairstyle and added a touch of elegance to the look with diamond bracelets.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Devil Wears Prada” star boosted her height with metallic platform sandals that were also by Gucci. The silver silhouette had a T-strap and a solid stacked block heel.

Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically have a heel high of 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Anne Hathaway at the “Armageddon Time” Photocall during the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2022. CREDIT: maximon / MEGA

A closer look at Anne Hathaway’s Gucci platform sandals. CREDIT: maximon / MEGA

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

