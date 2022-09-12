Anna Kendrick Shines in Yellow Minidress & Gold-Dipped Sandals at Toronto International Film Festival

Anna Kendrick made an elegantly modern statement while at Toronto International Film Festival.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress arrived at the “Alice, Darling” premiere on Sunday during TIFF in a light yellow Maticevski dress. Designed by Toni Maticevski, her ensemble featured a strapless mini-length silhouette with gathered sides, creating a rounded skirt. Completing Kendrick’s ensemble was a gold ring and linear gold and ruby drop earrings.

Anna Kendrick attends the “Alice, Darling” premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sept. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kendrick’s outfit was complete with a set of shiny heeled sandals. The “Love Life” star’s metallic gold style featured crossed overlapping toe straps and slingback straps, allowing for a sleek and minimalist silhouette. The pair was complete with thin platforms and stiletto heels totaling at leas 4 inches in height. The pair added to her look’s formal glamour while smoothly complementing the tones of her dress and jewelry simultaneously.

A closer look at Kendrick’s sandals. CREDIT: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mary Nighy and Anna Kendrick attend the “Alice, Darling” premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sept. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) celebrates the art of Canadian cinema. Held from September 8-18, this year’s Festival features a diverse lineup of films, including “The Woman King,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “The Fabelmans,” “My Policeman,” “Bros” and “Butcher’s Crossing.” The occasion also includes the TIFF Industry Conference, which features panels with different industry members and celebrities on the business and art of filmmaking.

