Anitta Goes Risky in Red Deconstructed Schiaparelli Gown & Metallic 6-Inch Heels at MTV VMAs 2022

Anitta attended the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet tonight in New Jersey embracing a high-fashion red deconstructed gown from Schiaparelli. The Brazilian singer went big, and what better event to do so?

The risky ensemble featured a sharp corseted asymmetrical bustier that brought the waist of the garment inward, offering shape to the sleek silhouette. Draped daintily over her shoulders sat an intertwined red web of structured material that provided the “La Loto” singer more coverage, while the velvety skirt of the dress cascaded downwards, fitted with a short side slit.

Anitta at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

The skilled dancer worked the avant-garde garment like a pro, slipping on black tights underneath the skirt of her dress, effectively bringing the outfit together.

Related Becky G Gleams in Daring Zuhair Murad Tapestry Dress & Mirrored Stilettos at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022 Lili Reinhart Goes Romantically Dark in Pussybow Lace Dress & Sandals at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022 Yung Gravy & Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Go Viral in Edgy Mini Dress & Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Anitta popped on statement silver accessories that included a geometric arm cuff, three-dimensional earrings, and rings that sparkled brilliantly under the bright camera flashes. The 29-year-old superstar slicked back her short brown tresses, taking out strands to frame her face, while her makeup lived in the realm of peachy tones topped off with a glossy nude lip.

Taking a chance, Anitta wore dark red strappy metallic platforms with a sky-high heel that lifted the actress to new height. The shoes barely peeked out from behind the lengthy skirt, but overcame the garment thanks to their eye-catching shine and impressive height.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

PHOTOS: MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals