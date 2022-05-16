Anitta Sparkles in Pink Sequin Fendace Dress at Billboard Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta hit the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in head-to-toe pink sparkles and dazzled the red carpet on Sunday.

The artist showed up to the red carpet, which was hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. She wore a custom dress from Fendace, the recent collaboration between Italian fashion houses Fendi and Versace. And for a dress this amazing, finding coordinating shoes can be a tall order, but with her electric blue stilettos, Anitta managed to answer the call.

The “Boys Don’t Cry” artist opted for the most stunning 4.3-inch heels from Jimmy Choo, which are Italian-crafted and covered in satin. The ankle strap is a beautiful gold chain with hook fastening. The exact chains continue across the foot as they accent the blue straps, which cascade down the length of the foot. The shoes also feature a square-shaped toe and have a matching blue strap across the toe.

Anitta at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

The Oriana sandals add a touch of glamour to sunshine looks. Italian-crafted in Malibu satin, gold chains take centre stage, while slim straps and a square toe offer a distinctly modern touch.

As for her dress, the Fendace sparkler is in the most perfect light shade of pink and features sequins over the entire garment. It has a flattering scoop neckline and back, which Anitta accented with a chunky diamond tennis necklace and corresponding hoop earrings.

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, won six each. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

