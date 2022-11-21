Anitta Shimmers in Edgy Mugler Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Black and white was a popular trend of the night at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, and Anitta decided to tap into the style for the memorable night.

Anitta attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Envolver” songbird looked to Mugler for her custom gown designed with a shimmering white top and black skirt. It included the French designer’s eponymous accented paneling, which elevated the dress effortlessly.

Her stylist Ronnie Hart accessorized the look with chunky metallic bracelets and Tiffany & Co. earrings. When it came to her beauty, she served a fierce eye makeup look, complete with cat eyeliner and a pop of pink eyeshadow. Her hair was pulled back while one strand graced her face.

Related Anitta Takes Risks in Sheer Mugler Gown & Strappy Sandals at Latin Grammys 2022 Laverne Cox Dresses Up in Corseted Jacket &Glossy Boots for 'Thierry Mugler: Couturissime' Exhibit Tinashe Styles Daring Cutout Top With Gigantic Hoops & Mesh Pumps at 'Thierry Mugler: Couturissime' Exhibit

She went for a similar daring look at the Latin Grammys 2022, which took place last Thursday. She slipped into a sheer Mugler gown with strappy sandals. Not only is she performing tonight, but Anitta is making history as the first Brazilian to compete in the category “Favorite Latina Female Artist.”

Anitta attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for dcp

As of late, the songwriter has opted for strappy sandals as her go-to footwear. The standalone style has an undeniable profile that pairs well with countless outfits. Take the black ankle strap sandals she coupled with the white vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress for the Baby2Baby event recently. It’s clear that the style empowers the singer to take each look to new heights.

The 2022 AMAs ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John. The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry.

PHOTOS: Click to See American Music Awards 2022 Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals