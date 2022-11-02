Angela Bassett Glows In White Gown With Sparkling Sequin & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

Angela Bassett was a vision in white at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The “Black Panther” star received the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work onstage and on the screen.

Bassett looked absolutely stunning at the celebration, arriving on the red carpet in a white Pamella Roland gown. The strapless garment had a dramatic, sheer fabric that fanned out towards her neck and was decorated with sparkling silver sequins. The dress also included a fitted bodice and subtle train.

Angela Bassett arrives at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Glamour

Angela Bassett attends the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Glamour

To amp up the glam factor, the Emmy Award-winning actress accessorized with dangling statement earrings, a bevy of diamond bracelets and carried her essentials in a small glittery clutch. Bassett parted her hair in the middle and styled it in a sleek low ponytail. She kept her makeup soft and subtle with dewy highlight, a sweeping of blush and a glossy neutral pout.

The length of Bassett’s dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if she tied her ensemble together with a stylish set of pointy pumps, trendy sandals or towering stilettos.

Angela Bassett receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Glamour

Bassett is known for bringing the pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” alum has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits. As for footwear, she will likely complete her wardrobe with sharp pumps, an open-toe silhouette, block-heeled sandals and towering heels.

