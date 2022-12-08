Angela Bassett Pops in Pink Sparkling Dress & Peep-Toe Platform Sandals at Black Cinema & Television Celebration

Angela Bassett pulled out a pretty pink ensemble with matching heels for the Critics Choice Association’s 5th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Dec. 5. Bassett was honored with the Career Achievement Award for her decades-long acting career and her recent role in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” film.

The Emmy-nominated actress had all eyes on her as she arrived at the event. Bassett posed for photos in a pink gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The strapless piece had a sweetheart neckline and was wrapped with sequins allover. Half of the dress was draped in pink satin fabric and that extended across the hip.

Angela Bassett attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up the glam factor, the “Waiting to Exhale” star styled her hair in voluminous curls and accessorized with earrings, a diamond bracelet and chunky ring.

When it came down to the shoes, Bassett coordinated her gorgeous gown with pink platform sandals. The silhouette peaked out underneath the dress and included a small open-toe and thick pointy outsole.

Angela Bassett attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Critics Choice

Bassett is known for bringing the pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” star has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits. As for footwear, she will likely complete her wardrobe with sharp pumps, an open-toe silhouette, block-heeled sandals and towering heels.

