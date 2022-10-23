Andra Day Shines in Crystal-Sprinkled Gown and Platforms at Wearable Art Gala 2022

Andra Day gave classic glamour a sleek makeover at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala.

The Grammy Award-winning star posed on the red carpet in a sweeping black Georges Hobeika gown, styled by Wouri Vice. The floor-length piece featured a tulle base with a layered train and deep neckline. Giving the piece a modern edge — and following a current eveningwear trend — were draped tulle sleeves, mimicking a cape silhouette; the pair hung off of straps to create a cold-shoulder appearance. However, adding to Day’s ensemble’s drama was a cascade of allover embroidered crystals, trailing outwards to give her the appearance of being sprinkled with gemstones. Round sparkling diamond hoop earrings finished her ensemble.

Andra Day attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “United States vs. Billie Holiday” star strapped into a set of black patent leather sandals. Her platform style featured thick soles and thin ankle straps, as well as crossed toe straps that created a cutout effect. Though Day’s heels weren’t visible, her ensemble was likely given a height boost from stiletto or block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height — a standard silhouette for the style, also worn by Tina Lawson for the occasion.

A closer look at Day’s platforms. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Andra Day attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The Wearable Art Gala is an annual event, hosted by Where Art Can Occur (WACO) in Santa Monica at WACO Theater Center. This year’s themed occasion, “Harlem Nights,” celebrated 1920’s-50’s fashion and the legacies of artists including Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald with a dinner, cocktails and art auction. Honorees included Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford, with special musical performances by Andra Day and Chloe and Halle Bailey. The event was notably chaired by Beyonce and Solange Knowles, as well as Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Bianca Lawson.

PHOTOS: Discover high heels over the years in the gallery.