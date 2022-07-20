×
Ana De Armas Shines In Chainmail Gown With 6-inch Metallic Sandals at ‘The Gray Man’ London Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
Ana De Armas
Ana De Armas made a sartorial statement at “The Gray Man” premiere held at the BFI Southbank in London on Tuesday night. Armas stars in the film alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Rege-Jean Page. The action-thriller will hit theaters and Netflix on July 22.

Armas looked ravishing for the evening, arriving in a silver gown by Louis Vuitton. The ensemble consisted of a metallic top that was paired with a floor-length chainmail maxi skirt. She added a hint of edge to her look with a black leather belt that wrapped tightly around her waist and fell to her knees.

Ana De Armas, The Gray Man Premiere, Red Carpet
Ana De Armas arrives at the UK premiere of “The Gray Man” at BFI Southbank in London on July 19, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA
Ana De Armas, The Gray Man UK Premiere
Ana De Armas attends the UK premiere of ”The Gray Man” at BFI Southbank in London on July 19, 2022.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The “Deep Water” star slicked her dark tresses back and kept her accessories simple, only adding stud earrings and a few midi rings. Completing her look was a set of stiletto sandals. The silhouette peaked out underneath her gown and featured a metallic strap and thin 6-inch heel.

Ana De Armas
Ana De Armas on the red carpet at “The Gray Man” UK special screening held at BFI Southbank in London on July 19, 2022.
CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

While gracing red carpets, Armas delivers powerful fashion moments. In the past, she has worn gowns from brands like Ralph & Russo, Chanel Haute Couture, Alexandre Vauthier and Versace. The “Knock Knock” actress has also done some modeling work and starred in campaigns for the Natural Diamond Council. She also signed to Estée Lauder as a brand ambassador.

Rege-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, Chris Evans, The Gray Man UK Screening
(L-R) Rege-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans at the “The Gray Man” UK special screening held at the BFI Southbank in London on July 19, 2022.
CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

PHOTOS: See how high heels have evolved through the years.

