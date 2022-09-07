Ana de Armas Makes a Stunning Arrival in Deep Blues and Gianvito Rossi Sandal Heels at the Venice Film Festival 2022

Ana de Armas arrived at Hotel Excelsior via boat during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept. 7. The “Knives Out” star suited up in a cobalt blue set and winding heels, prepping for her red carpet appearance.

The Cuban and Spanish actress wore a smart-looking blue blazer fitted with golden buttons, which she paired with a plain black shirt tucked neatly into her matching blue shorts also adorned with the gilded hardware. Armas accessorized sparingly, slipping on a silver pendant necklace and a handful of dainty rings.

Ana de Armas arrives at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Flattering her feet, the thespian strode through the streets of Venice in Gianvito Rossi gladiator sandal heels in black with straps that wound up the star’s calves. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

A close-up of Armas’ sandals. CREDIT: Getty Images

Armas will be starring in the upcoming Netflix psychological biography film “Blond” written and directed by Andrew Dominik which will premiere at the festival. Adapted from the 2000 biographical fiction novel of the same name, the film is an exaggerated take on the life of famed actress Marilyn Monroe. The movie has already received rave reviews.

Ana de Armas arrives at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

