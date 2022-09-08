×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ana de Armas Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Pink Louis Vuitton Dress & Invisible Heels for ‘Blonde’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
Natalia Finnis-Smart

Natalia Finnis-Smart

More Stories By Natalia

View All
“Blonde” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
“Bardo” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
Julianne Moore
Cate Blanchett
Alessandra Ambrosio
View Gallery 24 Images

Ana de Armas made a stunning entrance for the premiere of “Blonde” at the Venice Film Festival. The actress stars as Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix film, which will release later this month on Sept. 28 on the streaming platform.

Armas arrived on the carpet in an ethereal pink Louis Vuitton gown, entailing a tied arrangement across its bodice, plunging neckline, a pleated design, and a train element. Her bright accessories featured a scintillating choker-like necklace, a dazzling bracelet, and stud earrings.

Ana de Armas on the red carpet for the "Blonde" premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2022, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)
Ana de Armas on the red carpet for the “Blonde” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2022, in Venice, Italy.
CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix

When it came down to the shoes, Armas’ footwear was not visible but she likely rounded out her look with a sharp set of pumps, or a strappy silhouette.

Related

Courtney Love Gets Slick in All-Black Fendace Look for "Moonage Daydream" Premiere

Jessica Chastain Makes Bright Splash in Green Dress and Yellow Pointy Pumps at Aman Essentials Party

Lindsey Vonn Goes Casual-Chic With Blue Silk Shirt and Classic Jeans at U.S. Open Match

Armas was also seen on the carpet taking photo ops with Brad Pitt, who serves as one of the film’s producers, and director Andrew Dominik.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 08: Brad Pitt, Ana de Armas, Dede Gerdner and Jeremy Kleiner attend the Netflix Film "Blonde" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)
Brad Pitt, Ana de Armas, Dede Gerdner and Jeremy Kleiner attend the Netflix Film “Blonde” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

The actress has worn a range of elegant styles leading up to the premiere. Prior to the premiere, she attended the photo call for the film alongside Julianne Nicholson, Adrien Brody, Jeremey Kleiner, Warren Ellis, and Dede Gardner. She wore a monochromatic ensemble, also by Louis Vuitton, that included a bustier silhouette top, skirt, oversize jacket with zippered details, and heels. Samantha McMillen styled her outfit and has worked with Mark Ruffalo, Janelle James, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Momona Tamada.

Ana de Armas on the red carpet for the "Blonde" premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2022, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)
Ana de Armas on the red carpet for the “Blonde” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.
CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31—September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS :  Venice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad