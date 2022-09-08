Ana de Armas Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Pink Louis Vuitton Dress & Invisible Heels for ‘Blonde’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Ana de Armas made a stunning entrance for the premiere of “Blonde” at the Venice Film Festival. The actress stars as Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix film, which will release later this month on Sept. 28 on the streaming platform.

Armas arrived on the carpet in an ethereal pink Louis Vuitton gown, entailing a tied arrangement across its bodice, plunging neckline, a pleated design, and a train element. Her bright accessories featured a scintillating choker-like necklace, a dazzling bracelet, and stud earrings.

Ana de Armas on the red carpet for the “Blonde” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2022, in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix

When it came down to the shoes, Armas’ footwear was not visible but she likely rounded out her look with a sharp set of pumps, or a strappy silhouette.

Armas was also seen on the carpet taking photo ops with Brad Pitt, who serves as one of the film’s producers, and director Andrew Dominik.

Brad Pitt, Ana de Armas, Dede Gerdner and Jeremy Kleiner attend the Netflix Film “Blonde” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

The actress has worn a range of elegant styles leading up to the premiere. Prior to the premiere, she attended the photo call for the film alongside Julianne Nicholson, Adrien Brody, Jeremey Kleiner, Warren Ellis, and Dede Gardner. She wore a monochromatic ensemble, also by Louis Vuitton, that included a bustier silhouette top, skirt, oversize jacket with zippered details, and heels. Samantha McMillen styled her outfit and has worked with Mark Ruffalo, Janelle James, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Momona Tamada.

Ana de Armas on the red carpet for the “Blonde” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31—September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

