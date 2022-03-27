Oscars Hosts Amy Schumer Shines in Plunging Bow Gown, Regina Hall Gets Chic in Chiffon & Wanda Sykes Suits Up

Amy Schumer made a subtly glamorous statement at the 2022 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles — along with fellow co-hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The “Trainwreck” star hit the red carpet in a slim-fitting navy Oscar de la Renta gown. Featuring a long skirt and sleeves, the piece gained a daring element from a plunging neckline. The piece was completed with a large black bow embroidered in crystals on its front, creating a whimsical statement. Schumer’s heels weren’t visible, though they likely consisted of sandals or pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels.

Amy Schumer attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The actress was joined on the red carpet by co-host Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, who made equally sharp statements. Hall arrived in a flowing brown gown with allover cutouts, a draped cape and train — plus sparkling earrings and metallic high heels for a dynamic finish. Sykes arrived with her wife, Alex Sykes, dressed boldly in a white suit with matching pointed-toe shoes.

Regina Hall attends the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes attend the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

See more celebrity arrivals on the Oscars 2022 red carpet.