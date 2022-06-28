Amy Schumer Gives Yellow Wrap Dress Sporty Finish With Nike Sneakers at ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Amy Schumer made a vibrant arrival on the red carpet at the season 2 premiere of “Only Murders in the Building” held at the Directors Guild Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night. The comedian joins the star-studded new season, which also stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Cara Delevingne.

Schumer attend the event with her husband Chris Fischer. The 41-year-old Emmy-nominated actress wore a sunshine yellow dress by Jason Wu. The eye-catching mini dress is designed to look like a shirt tucked perfectly into a coordinating wrap skirt. Made from silk-crepe, it’s pressed with sharp pleats throughout and has breezy blouson sleeves.

Amy Schumer attends the season 2 premiere of “Only Murders In The Building” at the Directors Guild Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer at the season 2 premiere of “Only Murders in the Building” in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

Schumer parted her blond tresses on the side and styled her hair in sultry waves. The “Life & Beth” star opted for a fresh face with minimal makeup and accessorized with a colorful crochet handbag by Gabriela Hearst.

The entertainer gave her look a sporty touch with the Nike DBreak SE sneakers. The vintage running style brings back the simplicity of the 1979 running design. Its suede and nylon upper combines with old-school details like a waffle outsole and wedge midsole—delivering the legendary look you love.

A closer look at Amy Schumer’s sneakers at the “Only Murders in the Building” Los Angeles premiere. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

Nike DBreak SE Sneakers. CREDIT: Nike

Schumer’s shoe style varies between casual and sleek. For red carpet events, she favors pointed-toe pumps in metallic and neutral tones. While off-duty, however, the New York native can be been spotted in a variety of versatile sneakers

Amy Schumer on the red carpet at the “Only Murders in the Building” season 2 premiere held a the Directors Guild Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

