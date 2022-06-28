×
Amy Schumer Gives Yellow Wrap Dress Sporty Finish With Nike Sneakers at ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer
Jimmy Choo Nicole Kidman
Amy Schumer made a vibrant arrival on the red carpet at the season 2 premiere of “Only Murders in the Building” held at the Directors Guild Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night. The comedian joins the star-studded new season, which also stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Cara Delevingne.

Schumer attend the event with her husband Chris Fischer. The 41-year-old Emmy-nominated actress wore a sunshine yellow dress by Jason Wu. The eye-catching mini dress is designed to look like a shirt tucked perfectly into a coordinating wrap skirt. Made from silk-crepe, it’s pressed with sharp pleats throughout and has breezy blouson sleeves.

Amy Schumer, Only Murders in the Building Premiere, Sneakers
Amy Schumer attends the season 2 premiere of “Only Murders In The Building” at the Directors Guild Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.
Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Red Carpet, Sneakers
Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer at the season 2 premiere of “Only Murders in the Building” in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

Schumer parted her blond tresses on the side and styled her hair in sultry waves. The “Life & Beth” star opted for a fresh face with minimal makeup and accessorized with a colorful crochet handbag by Gabriela Hearst.

The entertainer gave her look a sporty touch with the Nike DBreak SE sneakers. The vintage running style brings back the simplicity of the 1979 running design. Its suede and nylon upper combines with old-school details like a waffle outsole and wedge midsole—delivering the legendary look you love.

Amy Schumer, Sneakers, Red Carpet
A closer look at Amy Schumer’s sneakers at the “Only Murders in the Building” Los Angeles premiere.
CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.
Nike DBreak SE Sneakers
Nike DBreak SE Sneakers.
CREDIT: Nike

Schumer’s shoe style varies between casual and sleek. For red carpet events, she favors pointed-toe pumps in metallic and neutral tones. While off-duty, however, the New York native can be been spotted in a variety of versatile sneakers

Amy Schumer, Sneakers, Red Carpet, Only Murders in the Building
Amy Schumer on the red carpet at the “Only Murders in the Building” season 2 premiere held a the Directors Guild Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

Discover Schumer’s top shoe moments on “Inside Amy Schumer” in the gallery.

