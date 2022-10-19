Amy Schumer Cozies Up in Color Blocking Sweater Dress & Ankle Boots for ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Premiere

Amy Schumer attended her own premiere for “Inside Amy Schumer” at the Midnight Theater yesterday in New York. She popped at the event wearing classic fall clothes.

Keeping her red carpet appearance casual and cozy, Schumer wore a knit dress and staple black boots for her appearance. The “Trainwreck” actress’ dress was a maxi style with color-blocked red sleeves and a dark purple body with black trim. The thick knitted garment is perfect for fall weather, especially when paired alongside chunky long socks as Schumer did.

Amy Schumer attends the Inside Amy Schumer premiere at Midnight Theatre on October 18, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Paramount+

On her feet, Schumer wore sharp black ankle boots with pointed toes and a glossy patent leather finish. The versatile style featured block heels that offered Schumer a boost without sacrificing the star’s overall comfort. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles, patterns, and colors.

Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots. A stellar choice for the colder months, ankle boots make for a useful closet staple and cute addition to any outfit.

When it comes to shoes, Schumer’s style varies between casual and sleek. On the red carpet, the actress favors pointed-toe pumps in metallic and neutral tones. While off-duty, however, she’s been spotted in similarly versatile casual sneakers and flats.

