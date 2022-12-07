Amy Poehler Sparkles in Slit Dress To Present Country Artist of 2022 at People’s Choice Awards

Amy Poehler sparkled onstage at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The “Mean Girls” star presented Carrie Underwood with the Country Artist of 2022 Award at the annual ceremony.

Poehler was utterly chic for the occasion. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a glittering black gown. The sleeveless piece had a scooped neckline with thick straps and a knee-length slit on each side.

Amy Poehler appears on stage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

Poehler parted her hair with short blond tresses on the side and styled it in soft waves. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a pink pout. To place more emphasis on her look, the “Parks and Recreation” star simply accessorized with small gold hoop earrings.

Unfortunately, the angle of the photos and the length of her dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice. However, Poehler likely completed her look with pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals.

Amy Poehler appears on stage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

