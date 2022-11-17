Amy Adams Channels Her Character Princess Giselle in Purple Corset Dress at ‘Disenchanted’ Premiere

Amy Adams brought a modern update to her memorable “Enchanted” gown to the red carpet this week for the premiere of Disney’s “Disenchanted” — a sequel to the 2007 film.

The Oscar-winning actress posed at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles for the occasion, wearing a dark purple gown by Dolce and Gabbana. The floor-length piece featured long sleeves with structured shoulders, cinched with a deep neckline and a sharply corseted bodice. Styled by Petra Flannery, her ensemble was complete with gleaming green, purple and silver diamond drop earrings and a panther-shaped diamond ring, both by Cartier.

Adams’ dress wasn’t just tonally glamorous — it also seemingly referenced her finale gown from the original film, a mauve halter-neck mermaid dress with gunmetal crystal embellishments.

Amy Adams attends the “Disenchanted” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When it came to footwear, Adams’ shoes could not be seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s highly likely she donned a set of stiletto-heeled sandals or pumps — two styles the “Arrival” star has often worn over the years on the red carpet.

Adams’ footwear often includes sharp silhouettes with platform soles and stiletto heels, ranging from pointed-toe pumps to towering sandals — often from luxury labels, including Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Manolo Blahnik. Her off-duty footwear is decidedly more casual, featuring Ugg boots and both athletic and low-top sneakers from brands including Converse. Off the red carpet, Adams has also served as a muse in the fashion world, starring in campaigns for Max Mara and Lacoste and attending fashion shows by Calvin Klein, Narcisco Rodriguez and Carolina Herrera over the years.

