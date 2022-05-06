×
Amanda Seyfried Is True Blue in Chic Wide-Leg Pants With Hidden Heels at Variety Power of Women 2022 NY Red Carpet

By Aaron Royce
Amanda Seyfried was feeling blue — in the best way possible — on the red carpet for Variety‘s Power of Women: New York event on Thursday night.

The “Dropout” star, who is one of the evening’s honorees, posed in light blue separates for the occasion. Her ensemble featured a short-sleeved sweater with slightly rounded sleeves and a high neckline, paired with a matching set of high-waisted pants with front pleats and wide legs. A classic black leather watch completed her outfit.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Amanda Seyfried attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety)
Amanda Seyfried attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Variety

Worn beneath Seyfried’s pants — and visible only when her toes peeked beneath their hem — appeared to be a set of black platform sandals. The style appeared to include suede uppers with thin platforms and toe straps. Though the rest of her heels weren’t visible, the pair likely included stiletto or block heels totaling 4-5 inches in height to support the pants’ flowing hems. Their versatile tone created a sharp palette that let the pieces’ punchy tones take center stage, while cleverly coordinating with her watch strap as well.

Seyfried also took a moment to pose on the red carpet with comedian Sarah Silverman, dressed in a leopard-printed dress and chunky black boots.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Amanda Seyfried attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety)
Amanda Seyfried attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Variety
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Amanda Seyfried and Sarah Silverman attend Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety)
Amanda Seyfried and Sarah Silverman attend Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Variety

Variety‘s Power of Women: New York is an annual event that honors the achievements of numerous women in business, entertainment and more for their contributions to different causes. Held at The Glasshouse in New York City, this year’s ceremony was presented by Lifetime. The 2022 honorees include Drew Barrymore (World Central Kitchen), Camila Cabello (The Healing Justice Project), Kim Cattrall (The Actors Fund), Queen Latifah (Jalen Rose Leadership Academy), Amanda Seyfried (INARA – International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance) and Venus Williams (The Yetunde Price Resource Center). The evening will also find The Ladies of Hope Ministries, Inc.’s CEO Topeka K. Sam awarded with the event’s debut Social Impact Award, launched in partnership with Google.

Discover more stars at Variety’s Power of Women event in the gallery.

