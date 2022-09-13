Amanda Seyfried Sparkles in Shimmering Crystal Gown and Silver Platforms at Emmy Awards 2022

Amanda Seyfried made a princess-worthy statement at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The “Dropout” star, nominated for the first time at the Emmys this evening for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes, arrived in a princess-worthy Giorgio Armani gown. Her bodycon number featured a flared pink tulle neckline, complete with a bodice and skirt crafted from sparkling holographic crystals.

Amanda Seyfried attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The dazzling piece was complemented by stylist Elizabeth Stewart with a sparkling diamond drop earrings and rings by Cartier, as well as a coordinating Jaeger Le Coultre watch.

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Stewart opted for a set of shiny Stuart Weitzman platforms to complete Seyfried’s outfit. The set, as seen on the stylist’s Instagram feed, featured metallic silver leather uppers with thick platform soles, topped with thin ankle and toe straps. A set of thin heels, likely totaling 3-4 inches in height, finish the pair and provided a height-boosting base for her outfit.

The Emmy Awards celebrate the top performances and programs in television. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the annual event’s 2022 nominations with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17).

