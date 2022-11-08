×
Amanda Seyfried Elevates Sheer Dress With Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Amanda Seyfried styled a sheer dress for the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight.

“The Dropout” actress arrived at the event wearing a black dress from Michael Kors’ ready-to-wear collection. The dress features a single-shouldered design with a bodysuit and a sheer skirt. The ensemble was cinched at the waist with a black leather belt featuring a subtle gold buckle.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Amanda Seyfried attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Amanda Seyfried attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7.
CREDIT: Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Michael Kors and Amanda Seyfried attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Michael Kors and Amanda Seyfried attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Underneath the sheer skirt of the dress, Seyfried can be seen wearing a pair of strappy black sandals, one of the actress’ go-to footwear choices for a red carpet. When she’s not styling a strappy shoe, Seyfried can be seen wearing similarly classic pieces including pointed pumps by brands like Prada and Christian Louboutin.

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

PHOTOS: CFDA Fashion Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals 

