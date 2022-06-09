Amanda Seyfried Gives the LBD the Glam Treatment in Dramatic Gown and Asymmetric Pumps at Time 100 Gala

Amanda Seyfried brought classic elegance back to the red carpet while attending the 2022 Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday.

While arriving at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center, the “Dropout” star — who’s also one of the 2022 honorees — posed in a dramatic black Carolina Herrera gown. Designed by Wes Gordon, the high-low piece featured a silky minidress with thin straps, a gathered bust and a flared skirt that connected to a flowing back train. Elevating Seyfried’s outfit, styled by her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart, were delicate layered diamond earrings.

Finishing Seyfried’s outfit was a custom choker by Almasika, notably as part of the “Black Is Brilliant” project from De Beers and RAD to represent Black creatives on red carpets. The piece, designed by Catherine Sarr, was composed of dark metal with thin curved ridges. Completing the piece were sparkling diamonds ethically and sustainable sourced from De Beers in Botswana.

Amanda Seyfried attends the Time 100 Gala at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 8, 2022 CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Amanda Seyfried attends the Time 100 Gala at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 8, 2022 CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

When it came to footwear, Seyfried’s shoes perfectly matched her dress. The “Mean Girls” star wore a set of glossy black pumps, featuring pointed toes and asymmetric front straps that created a cutout effect. Finishing the sleek set were stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, adding a bold and sultry air to her classic ensemble.

A closer look at Seyfried’s pumps. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

The Time 100 Gala, hosted by Time magazine, celebrates the publication’s annual issue and list of the 100 most influential people in the world. This year’s occasion, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, was hosted by actor Simu Liu and featured performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert — all 2022 honorees themselves. The event also featured a star-studded guest list, including Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Bill Gates, Quinta Brunson.