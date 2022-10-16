Amal Clooney Floats in Green Gown and Heels with George Clooney at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Julia Roberts was dressed the part to receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the second annual event honored Roberts with the award for impacting global culture during her career.

While arriving at the museum in Los Angeles with husband George Clooney, the human rights attorney made an ethereal statement in a flowing green gown. Her ensemble featured a strapless silhouette in numerous hues of light and pale green, complete with flounced trim and paneling for added texture. Clooney completed her attire with a metallic bar clutch, triple-layered diamond bracelet and swinging drop earrings.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

George Clooney was equally sharply dressed for the occasion, wearing a black three-piece tuxedo with leather loafers.

When it came to footwear, Clooney appeared to wear a set of open-toed heels. Though her shoes were not fully visible beneath her gown’s flowing train, the activist’s pair appeared to include a metallic texture. Similarly to her past formal ensembles the set likely included a gold or silver hue in a stiletto-heeled silhouette.

Amal Clooney attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

