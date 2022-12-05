Amal Clooney Makes a Sparkling Arrival in Crystal Dress & Silver Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022 With George Clooney

Amal Clooney brought sparkling style to Washington for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors.

While arriving with husband George Clooney — one of the event’s 2022 honorees — to the Kennedy Center Opera House, Amal glittered in an off-the-shoulder Valentino gown. Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the human right attorney’s ensemble included a sheer cream base with thin off-the-shoulder straps, complete with a long draped skirt. Giving the piece a burst of allover glamour were layers of white and silver crystals and beading embroidered in a central column that spread to the rest of the gown.

Amal and George Clooney attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Amal accessorized with equally sparkling accessories: a glittering silver leather clutch, swinging diamond drop earrings and a wide beaded silver bracelet.

When it came to footwear, Amal sharply coordinated her gown with one of her go-to shoes: a sold-out version of Gianvito Rossi’s popular Plexi pumps. Her style included pointed-toe uppers crafted from paneled silver patent leather and clear PVC, featuring triangular toes. Stiletto heels totaling 4.13 inches in height finished the pair with a sharp base, streamlining Amal’s attire from a sharp height boost.

Amal and George Clooney attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The Kennedy Center Honors honor figures in the performing arts field for their longtime contributions to American culture. The occasion includes an awards ceremony, followed by a formal gala at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. This year’s honorees included George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.). The event also featured star-studded guests, including Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Hozier, Sheryl Crow and Ariana DeBose.

