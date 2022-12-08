Allison Williams Shines in Crystal-Dipped Silver Gown for ‘M3gan’ Premiere

Allison Williams returned to the red carpet in sparkling style for the premiere of her newest film, “M3gan,” this week. The horror movie — which Williams stars in with Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Brown — features the actress as a doctor fighting a robot of her own creation, which premieres on Jan. 6, 2023.

For the occasion, Williams arrived at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in a sparkling silver gown by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri. Hailing from Tri’s namesake luxury label, the “Girls” star’s gown included a sleeveless column silhouette with a draped curved neckline. Giving the piece allover glamour was a coating of shimmering sequins, embellished near its base with shining crystals for a bejeweled effect. Williams’ accessories smoothly matched her gown, as well: a gleaming stack of silver and diamond bracelets and layered rings.

Allison Williams attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “M3gan” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Williams’ shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Get Out” star wore a complementary or matching set of heeled sandals or pumps — two of her longtime occasion shoes over the years. It’s also possible her footwear encompassed a Mary Jane-style silhouette — a pair closely tied to the “M3gan,” as the movie’s namesake villain — who became immortalized on TikTok in a viral dancing video from its trailer — wears Mary Jane-style flats, as well.

(L-R) Brian Williams, Allison Williams, and Jason Blum attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “M3gan” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Williams’ shoe style is often chic and sharp. The “Perfection” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, platforms and heeled sandals in a range of finishes on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Chanel flats and Keds sneakers. Williams has also emerged as a rising star in the fashion world over the years; the actress has served as a muse to designers including Giambattista Valli, as well as a regular attendee at the Met Gala and fashion shows for Dior, Michael Kors, Peter Som and Ralph Lauren.

