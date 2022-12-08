Allison Williams Shines in Crystal-Dipped Silver Gown for ‘M3gan’ Premiere

Allison Williams returned to the red carpet in sparkling style for the premiere of her newest film, “M3gan,” this week. The horror movie — which Williams stars in with Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Brown — features the actress as a doctor fighting a robot of her own creation, which premieres on Jan. 6, 2023.
For the occasion, Williams arrived at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in a sparkling silver gown by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri. Hailing from Tri’s namesake luxury label, the “Girls” star’s gown included a sleeveless column silhouette with a draped curved neckline. Giving the piece allover glamour was a coating of shimmering sequins, embellished near its base with shining crystals for a bejeweled effect. Williams’ accessories smoothly matched her gown, as well: a gleaming stack of silver and diamond bracelets and layered rings.
When it came to footwear, Williams’ shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Get Out” star wore a complementary or matching set of heeled sandals or pumps — two of her longtime occasion shoes over the years. It’s also possible her footwear encompassed a Mary Jane-style silhouette — a pair closely tied to the “M3gan,” as the movie’s namesake villain — who became immortalized on TikTok in a viral dancing video from its trailer — wears Mary Jane-style flats, as well.
Williams’ shoe style is often chic and sharp. The “Perfection” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, platforms and heeled sandals in a range of finishes on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Chanel flats and Keds sneakers. Williams has also emerged as a rising star in the fashion world over the years; the actress has served as a muse to designers including Giambattista Valli, as well as a regular attendee at the Met Gala and fashion shows for Dior, Michael Kors, Peter Som and Ralph Lauren.
