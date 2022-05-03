Alicia Keys Honors NYC Iconography With Dramatic Crystal Cape Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Stunning doesn’t begin to cover the gown and accompanying cape worn by Alicia Keys tonight at the 2022 Met Gala in New York.

The Grammy-winning pianist and singer arrived in a fitted silver dress from Ralph Lauren. The gown itself features a beaded strap that covers part of the chest and comes up into a beaded neckline. That said, the real star of the show is the accompanying cape.

Alicia Keys wears Ralph Lauren at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

This cape fits just over the one shoulder and cascades into a flowing train. It is completely black and features an outline of New York City all the way around in silver sparkling embellishments.

Keys’ hair was just as much a part of the ensemble as the cape. It featured sculptural disks lined in glitter placed all the way down her waist-length braid. These discs beautifully accessorized the back of the cape and tied the entire look together. For makeup, her cat eye and hairline were accented by tiny rhinestones. She also wore stunning diamond drop earrings that featured a large emerald at the bottom. It’s an apt tribute for the Big Apple-raised Keys.

In a video Keys posted on her Instagram, she joked with her husband, Swizz Beatz, who also dressed in a New York-themed outfit, that she felt “like a sculpture.” One thing is for sure, she’s certainly a work of art.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

