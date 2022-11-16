Alexandra Daddario Shines in Sequin Dress & Pearl-Embellished Sandals at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022

Alexandra Daddario hit the red carpet at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards tonight at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London. The “White Lotus” actress served a silver-on-silver look with sparkling accents and geometric footwear.

Daddario wore an asymmetrical silver sequin dress with a single twisting strap. The midi-length garment featured a keyhole cutout on the bodice. The New York native slicked her dark brown hair back, styling it in a middle part and strung it up in a clip.

Alexandra Daddario attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on Nov. 16, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

On her feet, Daddario stepped into white square-toed sandal heels, featuring straps embellished with pearls and crystals. Much like the front, the back of the heels was also a rectangular shape fitted with thin stiletto-style heels that lifted the star slightly.

When it comes to shoes, Daddario often goes for sharp and sleek pairs. The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” actress can regularly be seen in neutral or metallic pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in Allbirds and On sneakers.

GQ’s Men of the Year Awards honor the top entertainers across film, music and sports, who also receive individual covers for the magazine’s December/January issue. Held in London at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, this year’s Awards honorees included Zoë Kravitz, Brendan Fraser, Max Verstappen, Andrew Garfield, Stormzy, Sydney Sweeney, Jack Harlow, Joe Locke and Kit Connor. The annual occasion also included a star-studded guest list, including Dakota Johnson, Leomie Anderson, Emma D’Arcy, Alexandra Daddario, Stella Maxwell and John Boyega.

