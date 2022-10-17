Alexa Demie Revamps Balenciaga’s Heeled Catsuit with Crystal Mesh at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Alexa Demie gave surrealist design a sleekly glamorous twist for the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

The “Euphoria” star arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a heeled catsuit by Balenciaga. Her single-piece ensemble featured a high neckline with a slim-fitting bodysuit base, as well as long sleeves with glove attachments. Completing Demie’s ensemble were pointed-toe heels on her catsuit’s base, consisting of a triangular pump with stiletto heels —truly creating a head-to-toe statement. The style notably echoed the similar ensembles she wore in the brand’s viral Winter 2022 campaign.

Alexa Demie attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The heeled catsuit has become one of 2022’s most viral trends, seen on Balenciaga muses including Kim Kardashian and Christine Quinn. For the Gala, Demie gave hers a glamorous finish by layering a net-like dress with large diamond cutouts over it. Crafted from fabric covered in black crystals, the long-sleeved layer gave Demie’s ensemble a burst of formality while remaining sultry and dramatic.

Alexa Demie attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

