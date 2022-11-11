Alessandra Ambrosio Sparkles in High-Slit Sequined Dress & Metallic Pumps at Glamour’s Women Of The Year Mexico & Latin America

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio graced the pink carpet at “Glamour’s” Women Of The Year Mexico & Latin America in Mexico City yesterday. The Brazilian supermodel, who is featured on the cover of the magazine’s Women of the Year 2022 issue, was honored at their annual event.

At the soirée, Ambrosio glimmered in an eye-catching David Koma gown. The silver halter-style dress featured a high slit on the side with a ruffled hem.

Alessandra Ambrosio poses for a photo during the pink carpet for the ‘Glamour Women Of The Year Mexico & Latin America’ at Sofitel Mexico City on Nov. 10, 2022 in Mexico City. CREDIT: Getty Images

She accessorized with an Omega watch, a sparkling bracelet, and dangling diamond earrings in a geometric shape that only further enforced her outfit’s shine factor. Ambrosio wore her dark brown locks in waves, styled half up half down.

Alessandra Ambrosio poses for a photo during the pink carpet for the ‘Glamour Women Of The Year Mexico & Latin America’ at Sofitel Mexico City on Nov. 10, 2022 in Mexico City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Matching her dress, the model slipped on metallic silver pumps from Christian Louboutin. The style featured 4-inch stiletto heels and pointed toes. The silver heels reflected the camera’s flash and the professional lighting, letting the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shine even brighter.

Alessandra Ambrosio poses for a photo during the pink carpet for the ‘Glamour Women Of The Year Mexico & Latin America’ at Sofitel Mexico City on Nov. 10, 2022 in Mexico City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ambrosio’s personal style consists of activewear and trend-focused items. She loves to wear eye-catching bodysuits, printed separates, sharp suiting, flowy tops, and edgy dresses on a daily. As for footwear, the fashion designer can usually be found stepping out in trendy shoes like square-toe mules, classic loafers, thong sandals, knee-high boots, and sleek sneakers hailing from a range of designer and more affordable brands.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Alessandra Ambrosio’s best red carpet looks over the years.

Get red carpet ready in these pointy silver pumps.

Buy Now: Nine West Tabita Pumps, $79.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Sassie Pointed Toe Pump, $150

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Dona Pumps, $109.