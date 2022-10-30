Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Medieval in Chained Corset, Bodysuit and Platform Boots at Carn-Evil Halloween Party

Alessandra Ambrosio took gothic edge out for a night on the town at Darren Dzienciol’s 2022 Carn-Evil party.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday night, wearing a sheer black cape attached to a plunging corset top. Layered over a matching bodysuit, her sleeveless style featured a flared pointed bodice hung with black chains. Giving the medieval ensemble further edge were numerous drawn-on tattoos, as well as a horn-shaped necklace. Ambrosio completed her outfit with a black butterfly-topped headpiece, as well as icy blue contact lenses.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends Darren Dzienciol’s 2022 Carn-Evil Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Ambrosio took the sky-high route, pairing her ensemble with a set of glossy platform boots. Her knee-high style appeared to feature black patent leather uppers with thick front soles, as well as heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. The set gave her outfit a slick finish, while remaining monochrome and allowing her bold bodysuit to take center stage.

A closer look at Ambrosio’s platform boots. CREDIT: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, the Brazilian personality can be seen in a range of looks, including sharp sneakers by Golden Goose, Gucci and Common Projects. Thong- and big-toe sandals have been a recent favorite from labels like Gianvito Rossi and Laiik, alongside pumps by Christian Louboutin, Serena Uziyel and Giuseppe Zanotti. Ambrosio’s off-duty looks usually incorporate flip-flops from Havaianas, or eco-friendly brand Green Flip-Flops.

