×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Medieval in Chained Corset, Bodysuit and Platform Boots at Carn-Evil Halloween Party

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
BECKYG-4
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Rebel Wilson
Vanessa Hudgens
Rande Gerber, Kaia Jordan Gerber, Presley Walker Gerber and Cindy Crawford
View Gallery 19 Images

Alessandra Ambrosio took gothic edge out for a night on the town at Darren Dzienciol’s 2022 Carn-Evil party.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday night, wearing a sheer black cape attached to a plunging corset top. Layered over a matching bodysuit, her sleeveless style featured a flared pointed bodice hung with black chains. Giving the medieval ensemble further edge were numerous drawn-on tattoos, as well as a horn-shaped necklace. Ambrosio completed her outfit with a black butterfly-topped headpiece, as well as icy blue contact lenses.

Alessandra Ambrosio, bodysuit, black bodysuit, chain bodysuit, boots, platform boots, black boots, heeled boots, Halloween, Halloween costume, red carpet, LA, Los Angeles
Alessandra Ambrosio attends Darren Dzienciol’s 2022 Carn-Evil Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2022.
CREDIT: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Ambrosio took the sky-high route, pairing her ensemble with a set of glossy platform boots. Her knee-high style appeared to feature black patent leather uppers with thick front soles, as well as heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. The set gave her outfit a slick finish, while remaining monochrome and allowing her bold bodysuit to take center stage.

Alessandra Ambrosio, bodysuit, black bodysuit, chain bodysuit, boots, platform boots, black boots, heeled boots, Halloween, Halloween costume, red carpet, LA, Los Angeles
A closer look at Ambrosio’s platform boots.
CREDIT: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, the Brazilian personality can be seen in a range of looks, including sharp sneakers by Golden Goose, Gucci and Common Projects. Thong- and big-toe sandals have been a recent favorite from labels like Gianvito Rossi and Laiik, alongside pumps by Christian Louboutin, Serena Uziyel and Giuseppe Zanotti. Ambrosio’s off-duty looks usually incorporate flip-flops from Havaianas, or eco-friendly brand Green Flip-Flops.

PHOTOS: Discover the top celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 in the gallery.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad