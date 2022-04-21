Adriana Lima Serves Baby Bump Glamour in Cutout Disco Dress & Pumps at ‘The Offer’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adriana Lima gave her baby bump a glamorous update on the red carpet while at “The Offer” premiere in Los Angeles. The upcoming Paramount+ series, which premieres on April 28, chronicles the making of 1972 film “The Godfather” and stars Miles Teller, Matthew Goode and Juno Temple.

Arriving with boyfriend Andre Lemmers, the pregnant Victoria’s Secret Angel struck a pose in a sequined black gown. The slick number featured structured shoulders, long sleeves and a floor-length hem, allowing for fuller coverage. A front keyhole cutout and thigh-high slit gave the piece a daring and sultry nature as well. Completing Lima’s look were glittering chainmail earrings and a punchy red lip.

Adriana Lima attends “The Offer” premiere in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers attend “The Offer” premiere in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

For a sharp finish, Lima slipped on a set of Perfect pumps by Sarah Flint. The classic $445 style featured suede uppers, triangular toes and 4-inch stiletto heels — giving her look an elevated boost. Lima’s footwear provided a clean base for her ensemble, allowing her dress — and baby bump — to take center stage.

Adriana Lima attends “The Offer” premiere in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

A closer look at Lima’s Sarah Flint pumps. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Sarah Flint’s Perfect 100 pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Lima is the latest star to give maternity dressing a new look, increasing glamour, drama and personal style for greater self-expression and celebration. In recent weeks, Rihanna and Nicky Hilton have also been seen in ensembles featuring cutouts, sparkle and high heels, proving there’s numerous ways to define “maternity style” — and opening the door for other expectant parents to do the same.

Adriana Lima attends “The Offer” premiere in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Lima has a strong presence in the fashion world, due to her modeling legacy and current brand ambassador role with Schutz. She’s also served as an ambassador and designer for Puma since 2018.

“This year, about a month ago, I became one of the designers also for Puma,” Lima told FN in 2019. “It’s incredible to be on the other side as a creative. To me, designing shoes was a pleasure; I’m at the gym six times a week, so when you’re working out and trying different exercises you understand what’s missing and what you can add to a line of clothes and shoes.”

