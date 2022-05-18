Pregnant Adriana Lima Elevates Maternity Style to Rihanna-Like Levels in Cutout Baby Bump Dress & Sandals at Cannes Film Festival’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adriana Lima was one of many stars to take the red carpet today at the 75th annual 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France, joined by the likes of Tom Cruise, Grace Elizabeth and many more for the “Top Gun: Maverick” red carpet.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel attended the red carpet with Andre Lemmers, and the pair looked sharp for the event.

Adriana Lima at the “Top Gun” red carpet Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Lima graced the carpet in a Rihanna-esque black gown from Balmain. The dress was made of pleated fabric and had wide pointed shoulders and a powerful neckline. She sported her baby bump on full display with a diamond-shaped cutout in the gown that supported the growing belly.

The gown crisscrossed along the bodice, giving way to the cutouts. Long billowy sleeves sat under the angular shoulders of the gown, seemingly wrapping around the star’s hands. A strip of fabric cascaded down from the belly cutout, making up almost half of the skirt. The skirt was lengthy and featured a tiny slit that allowed audiences to see her shoes.

Adriana Lima at the “Top Gun” red carpet Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The supermodel wore black strappy heels with gold hardware. The heel has straps that run across the top of the foot and around the ankle. The classic silhouette is minimalist, but for a good reason.

The shoes don’t overpower the dress, letting the garment shine on its own. Maternity-wear has entered a new era thanks to trailblazers like Rihanna. It’s a change that allows pregnant women to accept their growing bodies and adapt to them and it seems like pregnant celebrities are accepting the change with open arms.

Lima previously shared the news of her pregnancy on TikTok and Instagram, revealing with a bang that she would be adding a baby boy to her family.

Adriana Lima at the “Top Gun” red carpet Cannes film festival. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

