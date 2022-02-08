×
Adele Makes a Stunning Arrival in Plunging Armani Tulle Dress at Brit Awards

By Jacorey Moon
Adele stuns in a black dress and sleek hair for the Brits.

The “My Little Love” singer attended the 2022 Brit Awards today, where she appeared in a black ensemble suitable for one of music’s glitziest nights in London. For the outfit, she slipped on a black dress from Armani that incorporated a plunging neckline outlined in decorative tulle to add some volume to the eye-catching neckline. The tulle cascaded down the back of her dress and added an extra layer to the train. The garment also had long sleeves for an elegant touch, and the “Set Fire to the Rain” singer also accessorized with a pair of dangling silver earrings and a glittery ring.

Although Adele’s shoe choice got covered up by her billowing dress, it’s safe to say that she either wore a pump or sandal that tied her look together.

The 2022 Brit Awards takes place on Tuesday night at the O2 Arena in London. This year, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz lead the nominations. Adele and Sheeran will also hit the stage tonight to perform their latest hit singles. Other performers include Anne-Marie with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, Dave, Little Simz, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender. International artist nominees include Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

The ceremony is being hosted for the first time by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Last year, the Brit Awards were held in May, with an audience filled with frontline workers. Big winners included Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.

Flip through the gallery to see more red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Brit Awards.

