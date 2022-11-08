Addison Rae Brings the Drama in Silver Hooded Dress & D’Orsay Pumps at CFDA Awards 2022

Addison Rae brought the drama to the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight.

The Item Beauty founder arrived for the occasion in a deep gray gown, crafted from soft silk. Her ensemble featured a minidress silhouette with structured shoulders and supporting layered fabric that created a hooded silhouette. Giving the piece added drama were panels of black fabric, sweeping onto the floor to create a high-low train. Rae’s minimalist outfit was finished with a glossy nude manicure.

Addison Rae attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Rae completed her ensemble with a classic set of pointed-toe pumps. The TikTok influencer’s black suede pair featured a D’Orsay silhouette, creating a curved shape from triangular toes, one-sided uppers and closed counters. Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set, giving Rae a classic height boost that allowed her dress’ subtle details to take center stage.

A closer look at Rae’s pumps. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

