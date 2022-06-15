×
Abbey Lee Brings Risky Business in No-Top Tuxedo & Razor-Sharp Heels to Tribeca Film Festival for ‘The Forgiven’ Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

Abbey Lee took a sleek fashion risk on the red carpet while at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of drama film “The Forgiven” — which she stars in alongside Jessica Chastain, Caleb Landry and Matt Smith.

The Australian supermodel posed at the BMCC Tribeca PAC in a black Saint Laurent tuxedo, featuring a blazer with silky lapels and striped trousers. To give the sharp set an evening allure, Lee opted to go sans top — a popular trend for evening dressing with a sultry twist. Completing her ensemble were a sparkling diamond necklace, bracelet and drop earrings.

Abbey Lee, tuxedo, black tuxedo, pumps, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, diamonds, diamond necklace, red carpet, Tribeca Film Festival, BMCC Tribeca PAC, New York City
Abbey Lee attends the premiere of “The Forgiven” during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York City on June 14, 2022.
When it came to shoes, Lee went sharp in a pair of black pumps. The pointed-toe pair featured sharp uppers with triangular toes. Though their heels weren’t visible, Lee’s pair likely took the form of thin stilettos totaling 4-5 inches in height.

Pumps like Lee’s are renowned for their ability to sharpen any outfit, thanks to triangular toes and stiletto heels. Pairs have continued to be released year over year due to their popularity, including from Sam Edelman, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. Aside from Lee, stars including Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have also slipped on sharp Alexander McQueen, Aquazzura and Gianvito Rossi pumps in recent weeks.

As a longtime model, Lee’s fashion presence is vast. The star has served as a muse to numerous brands, including Chanel, Saint Laurent, Gucci and Calvin Klein — and been the face of campaigns for Superga, Mulberry, Rag & Bone and more. When it comes to shoes, her red carpet style is slick and sharp, including pointed-toe pumps and metallic sandals. Her off-duty pairs are equally slick, including black ankle boots, Chelsea boots and neutral sneakers.

