Snoop Dogg and His Wife Shante Broadus Put a Spin on Classic Suiting at ‘Day Shift’ Premiere

Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus put a spin on classic suiting with their own stylized versions for the red carpet premiere of Netflix’s “Dayshift.”

The couple made an appearance identical colors but went in different directions design-wise. It wouldn’t be Snoop Dogg if he wasn’t showing up in a tracksuit, for instance.

Snoop’s tracksuit was personalized with gold armlets for his shoulders with a black design on the his zip-up. The top had a black contrasting seam and used similar details of a suit to uplift this tracksuit from anything similar to loungewear.

For his track pants, the black design appeared in stripes down his legs, as the hem of his pants fell over his choice of footwear. For his accessories, he wore a pair of dark oval shades with a diamond framing.

Snoop then paired the look with black Converse sneakers detailed with gold laces.

CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

Broadus went for something a bit different. She wore a classic white blazer with a silk black collar, eluding to the classic dress suit style. She wore a black top underneath, that peaked out from the enclosed outerwear, with a pair of draping black silk pants that hid her footwear.

For her accessories, she went bold with a white clutch that had a buckle she could wrap around her hand and a gold necklace that matched her husband’s gold jewelry. Not to mention the dark matte sunglasses she wore over her face, to go along with the black ruched turban gracing her head.

Even though her shoes were a mystery, there were many options she could go for. A classic pair of white or black pointed-toe heels would match this occasion, or Broadus could match Snoop Dogg’s casualized choice of black low-top Converse with a pair of sandals.