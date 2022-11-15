Soirée Scene: DSW Kicks Off the Holiday Season With NYC Party + More

Nov. 14, 2022: DSW kicked off the holiday season with a merry event. The brand hosted a party at Glasshouse Penthouse in New York, where guests could enjoy festive cocktails, a hot cocoa bar and a scarf personalization station as they checked out DSW’s shoe and accessory offerings for the upcoming holiday season. Author, entrepreneur, and advocate Katie Sturino hosted the event with Saweetie’s DJ Miss Milan. Other guests included celebrities and influencers such as Teresa Giudice, Serena Pitt, Christine Tran and more.

Teresa Giudice and Katie Sturino attend DSW’s holiday event in NYC on Nov. 14. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for DSW

Oct. 22, 2022: Ugg brought its Feel House retail experience to New York City’s Brooklyn boroughon Saturday night, prior to its Oct. 28 opening. The experiential event in Williamsburg previewed a display of Ugg’s Fall 2022 collection, which included soft shearling outerwear, as well as a range of comfort-focused, metallic, fuzzy and rubberized boots and slippers. Giving the space added depth was a display of feeling-focused artwork by local artists, curated by Kimberly Drew, as well as a pillow-filled meditation space in partnership with Olfactory NYC. During the occasion, guests including Evan Mock, Lourdes Leon, Ella Emhoff and Myha’la Herrold were treated to customized tattooed Ugg boots by tattoo artist JonBoy, as well as performances by Tierra Whack and DJ Quiana Parks.

Related Alessandra Ambrosio Sparkles in High-Slit Sequined Dress & Metallic Pumps at Glamour's Women Of The Year Mexico & Latin America Mary J. Blige Updates Punk Style in Plaid Bra Top With Louboutin Boots at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Lori Harvey Puts Edgy Spin on Menswear-Inspired Outfit With Pointy Pumps at Burberry x Nordstrom Concepts Event

Myha’la Herrold, Evan Mock, Ella Emhoff and a guest attend Ugg’s ‘Feel House’ celebration in Williamsburg in New York City on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for UGG

Oct. 14, 2022: The Blonds toasted the release of their debut photography book, “The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy” with Rizzoli at the book magnate’s NoMad store in New York City. Designer duo Phillipe and David Blond autographed books and posed with numerous friends and fans — including Billy Porter, Patricia Field and Fern Mallis — for the occasion, each dressed in glamorous shoes from their Christian Louboutin Spring ’23 runway. The pair later continued their stylish streak with a champagne-filled afterparty at PUBLIC Hotel.

“Doing the book now is not just about ‘The Blonds’; it’s about my partnership with David. The love that we share for fashion and glamour is truly magical, authentic and so beautiful,” Phillipe shared with FN, reflecting on the pair’s career highlights, the importance of teamwork and their longtime history with Louboutin. “Having Christian Louboutin be a part of our book is so incredible. I believe in everything he [is] creating because I agree — you should be carried, walking in something stunning, looking beautiful in 6-inch heels. He came [and watched] our first show, which I still, to this moment, feel so proud of.”

Oct. 13, 2022: Fashion Group International (FGI) celebrated the global fashion community during its 38th annual Night of Stars gala at Cipriani South Street. The evening’s theme, “Artists & Icons,” drew a range of both as its honorees — including Michael Kors, Dionne Warwick, Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung, Rebecca Hessel Cohen and Elvis Presley. Additional attendees and presenters included Iman, Marishka Hargitay, Huma Abedin, Jason Wu, Candace Bushnell, Linda Fargo, Adut Akech, Coco Rocha and Andrew and Andy Hilfiger, who mingled at the event’s traditional seated dinner and a cocktail hour hosted by FGI Rising Star Award winner Frederick Anderson.

“I’m so excited to celebrate not only our legendary artists and icons, but it’s such an exciting time in fashion; we welcome our rising stars and all the new talent as a community with our legends. It’s very exciting to have the industry in the room together,” FGI CEO Maryanne Grisz exclusively shared with FN on the gala’s red carpet.

James D’Adamo, Dionne Warwick and Maryanne Grisz attend FGI’s 2022 Night of Stars Gala 2022 at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Oct. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Oct. 12, 2022: The French Footwear Federation (FGI) launched its first pop-up at Neighborhood Goods, spotlighting French shoe design and artisanship. In partnership with Business France, the Chelsea occasion found editors, influencers and writers mingling while taking in the display of footwear and accessories on display. Poet Nasimeh B.E. was also on-site, writing custom sonnets on a typewriter for guests as they sipped cocktails and dined on macarons. The pop-up, which is open until Nov. 1, features curated pieces from six French luxury labels: Anthology, Etre-Amis, Pare Gabia, Avril Gau, Arche and Craie.

“We are delighted to work with Neighborhood Goods to showcase all that the French footwear sector has to offer,” said Michelle Guilloux-Bonnet, Head of the French Footwear Federation, in a statement. “This pop-up store is an excellent opportunity to present a selection of brands that truly illustrate the exquisite craftsmanship available amongst French footwear companies; a sector that represents over 200 companies and over 14 million pairs of shoes ‘Made in France’ annually.”

Sept. 30, 2022: Manolo Blahnik toasted to Madison Avenue’s Men’s Style month with a cocktail party at its flagship boutique hosted by Brendan Monaghan and Mark Herman on Thursday night. Notable guests in attendance included Andrew Gough, Andrew Kwon, Christian Bendek, Igee Okafor, Jake Deutsch, Mark Langan, Michelle Campbell, Michelle Smallmon, Mila Filatova, Moti Ankari, Nathan Orsman, Steven Beltrani, Tom Jarrold, Zach Weiss, and more.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Brett Warren

Sept. 15, 2022: Adidas Terrex, the athletic giant’s outdoor arm, hosted its “United by Summits” art installation and pop-up yesterday at Chelsea Triangle in New York City’s Meatpacking District. The art installation and pop-up, which was created to celebrate its “United by Summits” campaign, featured seven 10-feet pyramid art installations that represented a different outdoor element in hopes to inspire people “to get outside and achieve their personal summits in the natural world.” It also featured a mobile retail pop-up truck, which had refreshments for visitors and was stocked with several pairs of the Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2. The tech-loaded boots were awarded to people who won a pair via scratch-off ticket.

The Adidas Terrex “United by Summits” art installation at Chelsea Triangle in New York City. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Aug. 30, 2022: The Athlete’s Foot, alongside Community Retail Association, the Refugee Life Foundation and Youth Guidance, teamed up at Gately Park in Chicago on Aug. 27 for the inaugural Back 2 School Kicks event. Here, 350 new pairs of shoes and backpacks were distributed courtesy of The Athlete’s Foot to Chicago students in elementary and high school. “The Athlete’s Foot is committed to partnering with organizations that help support local communities where needed. It was an honor to participate in the inaugural Back 2 School Kicks event and provide 350 pairs of sneakers and backpacks to students for their new school year,” The Athlete’s Foot senior director of product and marketing Darius Billings said in a statement.

August 23, 2022: Betsey Johnson celebrated her 80th birthday in style, throwing a themed soirée at Lombardi House in Los Angeles. With a guest list including models, influencers and actors such as Chloe Cherry, Larsen Thompson, Kendall Becker, Benito Skinner and Charlotte McKinney, the legendary designer’s party was truly a fashionable affair. The celebration featured trailer park, TV and butterfly garden-themed photo opps and displays, as well as a special performance by drag queen Gottmik. Johnson herself enjoyed the event in truly dynamic style, posing on a lounger while being served champagne by shirtless male models. The event also served as a celebration of her 80th Birthday Collection, a new capsule line of reissued hit pieces in bold prints from the designer’s ’80s and ’90s collections.

Betsey Johnson celebrates her 80th birthday party at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Betsey Johnson // Max Bronner

July 28, 2022: Jian DeLeon, Nordstrom men’s fashion and editorial director, and Noah Thomas of Muleboyz hosted a panel discussion with their friend, Mordechai Rubinstein (aka @mistermort) at the Nordstrom Men’s Store in New York City on Wednesday night to chat about all things shoes, Birkenstocks, and specifically, the Boston. The panel was set up on the shoes floor in front of a product display of Birkenstocks featuring the Nordstrom exclusive ultra-blue Boston colorway. The conversation flowed like a live-podcast, with witty quips and endless mule and Birkenstock puns – the Muleboyz were “talking stocks.” They started with conversation around the origins of the Muleboyz Instagram account, Birkenstocks, and the shift in footwear during the pandemic to comfort and utility. They covered the history of Birkenstocks, as well as the Boston’s rise to popularity around college campuses in the 1970s. The Muleboyz also discussed the increased diversity in men’s fashion, particularly in men’s footwear. The panel closed with a Q&A for the 70 in attendance, which included questions about personal styling tips and the age old question of socks vs. no socks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

July 16, 2022: Sperry hosted its Boat Shoe Summer Pool Party at The Rockaway Hotel in NYC. The event featured photo opps, light bites and cocktails, and guests were encouraged to take a dip in the hotel’s pool and enjoy the music played by DJs Mei Kwok, Captains of Industry and UNIIQU3. Sperry’s president, Katherine Cousins, attended the soirée as well as CMO Elizabeth Drori.

Sperry team members Edina Sultanik, Dan Leonardi, Elizabeth Drori, Katherine Cousins and Danielle Flad at Sperry Boat Shoe Summer Pool Party on July 16. CREDIT: Andrew Werner

June 14, 2022: Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein celebrated their brand La Detresse‘s new Summer Trip collection — and upcoming five-year anniversary — at Dante Seaport with a crew of friends and family, including Bella Hadid, Chloe Cherry, Timo Weiland and Samantha Ronson. For the occasion, guests mingled and sipped Belvedere Vodka, Martini & Rossi and Rosaluna cocktails while DJ Martial provided the evening’s tunes. “It’s amazing. It just feels really good to be supported, and to do events that are really more about our people, the people who’ve been around us this whole time — and also just enjoy ourselves,” Hadid shared exclusively with Footwear News.

Alana Hadid, Emily Perlstein and Bella Hadid attend La Detresse’s Summer Trip celebration at Dante Seaport in New York City on July 14, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

June 30, 2022: Nike held an event and court dedication at its New York City headquarters on Tuesday honoring the legacy of John Thompson Jr., the iconic Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball coach and a Nike Inc. board member. It included a panel discussion to celebrate the late coach, which was led by Nike brand marketing director — and Georgetown alum — Deb Williams. The panel featured Georgetown alumni including William & Mary women’s basketball assistant coach Sugar Rodgers, Denver Nuggets assistant GM Jonathan Wallace, Monica McNutt of ESPN and MSG, and Nike executives Scott Munson and Sonja Henning. What’s more, the athletic giant announced a total of $700,000 in grants from Nike Inc. and the Nike Foundation “to help fuel the future of the sport and the next generation of athletes.” Recipients will include four organizations in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. awarded by Nike Inc. that embody Thompson’s “pioneering spirit and transcendent leadership, love of basketball and stewardship of the next generation.” Also, the Nike Foundation’s grants will support 10 organizations that were recommended by Thompson’s children “that reflect his commitment to the arts, youth mentorship and education,” as well as prioritizing mental health and wellbeing for communities without the necessary recourses.

Nike brand marketing director Deb Williams (R) leads a panel celebrating the late John Thompson Jr. featuring William & Mary women’s basketball assistant coach Sugar Rodgers, Denver Nuggets assistant GM Jonathan Wallace, Monica McNutt of ESPN and MSG, and Nike executives Scott Munson and Sonja Henning. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike dedicates its NYC HQ basketball court to John Thompson Jr. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

June 25, 2022: To celebrate Pride weekend in New York, The Blonds X Motorola Razr hosted a larger-than-life event with help from Susanne Bartsch that celebrated resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community at the Standard Hotel’s Boom Boom Room. The event also celebrated The Blonds extended partnership with Motorola razr and the launch of its limited-edition couture lanyard, with all proceeds benefiting New York City Anti-Violence Project. At the party, guests included Prabal Gurung, Maye Musk, Olivia Ponton, with a special performance by Tinashe. “Pride is a very special time of year for our community. We have long been champions of people expressing themselves and wearing or not wearing whatever they want to aid in their own self-expression,” David Blond told FN. “Pride is important in that regard but also in taking the time to remember the members of the community and the allies who have helped get us to where we are today, even though there is a lot of work left to be done it is a wonderful time of celebration and remembrance.”

Designers David Blond and Phillipe Blond make an appearance on the runway finale for The Blonds during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA June 21, 2022: H&M threw a launch party for its Hôtel Hennes experiential pop-up arriving in New York City’s Lower East Side, aiming to celebrate art and fashion’s free-spirited nature. The soirée featured themed suites for photo opps, cocktails and a Hôtel Hennes Café with Breads Bakery bites. Guests including Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes, Irina Shayk, Cynthia Nixon, Nicholas Braun and Ellen Von Unwerth visited the hotel, grabbing a bite at Freemans and partying at The Box until midnight to drag performances and DJ sets by Aquaria and Linux. The occasion also included a gift shop with themed merchandise that benefits the Lower East Side Girls Club.

Cynthia Nixon and Emily Ratajkowski attend H&M’s Hôtel Hennes launch party on Freeman Alley in New York City on June 22, 2022. CREDIT: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

June 21, 2022: Packer owner Mike Packer is an avid cyclist, and his love of the sport was on full display June 17-19. The renowned boutique and cycling team Legion of Los Angeles (written as L39ION) — with help from bike customizer Ron Jones of Pro Bike Design and Hammerhead cycling computers — teamed up to create a special of the Specialized S-Works Venge. (The bike is special to the storeowner, as it was the first frame that he used when cycling became more than just his hobby.) The bike reveal, as well as other events over the three days, was timed to the New York City-based race Harlem Skyscraper Classic — also known as the Harlem Crit. The bike was showcased at a special event in New Jersey on June 17, which was hosted by Hammerhead and New Jersey-based bike shop Strictly Bicycles. The event also featured members of the L39ION team, who would then do a mini tour of some NYC area shops on June 18. Finally, on June 19, a special limited-edition Packer x L39ION capsule dropped at The Harlem Crit with all proceeds being donated to Cycle Kids. Beyond the events, Packer confirmed a one-off custom size 54 frame will be auctioned in support of Cycle Kids, with auction details coming soon.

The Harlem Skyscraper Classic on June 18, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Packer

The Harlem Skyscraper Classic on June 18, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Packer

The Harlem Skyscraper Classic on June 18, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Packer

June 11, 2022: Coach’s Pride celebrations continued with an afternoon brunch from Bite in its SoHo boutique, where guests sipped cocktails and witnessed performances by drag queens Ruby Fox and Zunami Muse — plus a live DJ set by Jade Jones. The festivities complemented the brand’s Union Square store, where customers were welcomed for artist Shanée Benjamin to hand-paint their handbags with custom designs. The occasion also marked the launch of the American brand’s new window murals and in-store customization events with local LGBTQIA+-identifying artists in New York, Los Angeles, Austin and Orlando for the 2022 Pride season.

June 8, 2022: Saks Fifth Avenue toasted Pride Month with an intimate Pride variety show, held at Le Chalet within L’Avenue at Saks. The event, in partnership with The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, showcased sets including stand-up comedy by Joel Kim Booster, music by Nicole Serrano and drag performances by Scarlet Envy and Jan Sport. Drag queen Yuhua Hamasaki additionally served as emcee for the event, opening with an empowering message honoring the transgender activists who fight in the 1969 Stonewall Riots. Afterwards, guests including Meredith Marks, Dorinda Medley, Matt Rogers, James Scully and Tomás Matos mingled with rainbow-themed cocktails, as well as Saks-branded burgers and fries, to celebrate.

“Pride, to me, is the absence of fear,” Booster shared with FN before his performance. “I think a lot of us still, and especially in the last couple of years, we’ve seen real erosion of our rights and people wanting to push them back even further. There’s a lot of fear surrounding that, and I think for me, Pride especially is a willful intention of not being afraid — and that’s so important, especially now.”

Joel Kim Booster performs at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Pride Variety Showcase at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks on June 8, 2022. CREDIT: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com/Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

June 1, 2022: Coach kicked off Pride Month with a blowout Pride party at The Monster nightclub. The occasion celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as the brand’s work with the ACLU, with energetic musical performances by Saucy Santana, Aquaria and Papi Juice’s Oscar NN. The star-studded event also featured a variety of A-list attendees and community members, including Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster, CT Hedden, Parker Kit Hill, Benito Skinner, Tommy Dorfman and Richie Shazam.

May 20, 2022: Kate Spade New York rang in the summer season with its new pop-up, Kate Spade Cabana, appearing in New York City’s Meatpacking district. Celebrating the escapism of summer, Cabana featured green and white-striped tents where guests enjoyed tropical-themed refreshments, discovered the brand’s Summer 2022 collection — coinciding with its beachy campaign — and new augmented reality TikTok filter. To toast the occasion, an outdoor soiree and themed luncheon hosted star guests including model Suki Waterhouse, actress Saniyya Sidney and influencers Allie Provost, Sai De Silva and Cynthia Andrew.

Suki Waterhouse attends Kate Spade New York’s “Kate Spade Cabana” pop-up in New York City on May 20, 2022. CREDIT: BFA/DARIAN DICIANNO/Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

May 20, 2022: On Friday, the fashion crowd flocked to the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition opening party. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, notable guests at the celebratory event included Imaan Hammam, Bloody Osiris, Theopilus London and Vashtie Kola, among others. Inside the exhibition, 47 bespoke editions of the Nike ”Air Force 1” sneaker created by Abloh in partnership with Nike for Louis Vuitton are on display. To cap off the event, Jamie XX, Metro Boomin, and 21 Savage performed. The exhibit will be open to the public from May 21 through May 31 at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse at 73 West Street in Brooklyn and is free to attend from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m daily.

May 19, 2022: Zappos Running teamed up with Bay to Breakers for the San Francisco-based 12K fun run of the same name, which took place May 15 at 8:00 a.m. PT. The Bay to Breakers 12K race — which is known for its wacky antics such as dancing unicorns, smiley face beach balls and more — took runners through nine iconic neighborhoods, ending at the Great Highway along the Pacific Coast’s Ocean Beach. At the end of the race, 10 participants found a golden ticket hidden in their Bay to Breakers T-shirt, which was redeemable for a free pair of Brooks shoes from Zapposrunning.com.

Zappos Running x Bay to Breakers 12K in San Francisco. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Zappos Running x Bay to Breakers 12K. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Zappos Running x Bay to Breakers 12K. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Zappos Running x Bay to Breakers 12K. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Zappos Running x Bay to Breakers 12K. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

May 11, 2022: Intimissimi celebrated its new Silk Collection with an intimate soiree at Casa Cipriani. Overlooking the East River, guests shopped the collection in floral-themed rooms and were treated to a catered dinner. Numerous stars at the occasion were dressed in the brand’s new silk pieces as well, including “Gossip Girl” stars Savannah Smith and Zion Moreno, model Kate Bock and Covey founder Emily DiDonato.

Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno, Kate Bock and Emily DiDonato attend Intimissimi’s Silk Collection dinner at Casa Cipriani in New York City. CREDIT: JACKIE LEE/JACKIELEEPHOTO.COM/Courtesy of Calzedonia Group

April 28, 2022: Fashion Group International hosted its 2022 Rising Star Awards finalists for a cocktail party at Diesel’s remodeled SoHo boutique. Fashion insiders Ken Downing, Lara Eurdolian, Simon Goldman and more mingled with nominees including Salone Monet, Julie Lamb, Maya Wang and Frederick Anderson. Thrown by Ana Martins Communications and featuring remarks from FGI’s CEO Maryanne Grisz, the event preluded the organization’s Diesel Sustainability Award luncheon and Rising Star Awards, which will be held on May 10 in New York City.

Wendy Sy, Sarah Chiwaya, Greivy, Salone Monet and Lara Eurdolian attend the FGI Rising Star Awards 2022 pre-party with Diesel in New York City on April 28, 2022. CREDIT: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

April 7, 2022: Vince Camuto celebrated its new ‘Invincible’ campaign and collection for Spring 2022 by opening a limited-edition pop-up in New York City’s West Village. Influencers, models and editors toasted the “Desert Oasis”-themed space’s launch with photo activations, themed cocktails and an ‘Invincible’ prize wheel — plus a special performance by Rainsford. The event also featured an especially fashionable guest list, including Nina Agdal, Dylana and Natalie Suarez, Rainey Qualley and Raquel Gerlani.

Nina Agdal, Winnie Harlow and Rainey Qualley attend Vince Camuto’s Invincible pop-up event in New York City on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

April 7, 2022: Nina Shoes invited guests to an evening of glamour for “Nina at Night,” a disco-themed party at The Blond to celebrate its Fall 2022 collection. Guests like Sophie Cohen, Kelly Augustine and Stephanie Leigh spent the evening viewing Nina’s newest shoes and handbags. The event also featured a preview display of archival ’70s designs from Nina’s first collections — which will be shown in a wider launch next year for the brand’s 70th anniversary. The champagne-filled occasion was complete with a DJ set and glitzy step-and-repeat.

April 6, 2022: Brilliant Earth took a fashion-forward approach to welcoming spring, inviting influencers like Emma Brooks, Olga Ferrara and more to SoHo to preview its spring collection. Guests were treated to cocktails, macarons and hand-painted jewelry boxes from Lefty’s Right Mind for the occasion. The event was also filled with multicolored flowers and arrangements, bringing a photo-ready seasonal spin to the diamond rings and delicate gold jewelry on display.

March 2, 2022: YSL Beauty traveled to Brooklyn for the launch of its latest fragrance, Black Opium Illicit Green. The brand overtook Avant Gardner in sleek fashion for the occasion, complete with themed cocktails and performances by Coco and Breezy and Kaytranada. As for the guest list, it read as a who’s who of New York’s party scene, including Gossip Girl star Zion Moreno, Charli XCX, Karrueche and influencers Christian Bendek, Moti Ankari and Brandon Garr.

Feb. 3, 2022: Alo Yoga made a splash at New York Fashion Week with a party at its Flatiron boutique on Friday night. Held above its shop floors, the celebration featured Matthew Kenney hors d’oeuvres and chic Vitality cocktails, set to a lively music set by The Whooligan. Stars like Tyler Cameron and Charly Jordan mingled with influencers and models including James Turlington, Aweng Chuol and Amanda Steele and more for the occasion.

Aweng Chuol, Melodie Monrose, Cara Emmanuel and Keke Lindgard attend Alo Yoga’s New York Fashion week party on Feb. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Dec. 3, 2021: Coach is in the holiday spirit. On Thursday night in New York, the brand announced its multi-year partnership with Rockefeller center, which kicked off this season with the unveiling of Après Skate at Rockefeller Center presented by Coach, and the Coach Holiday Truck. Après Skate features a cozy dining experience from charming chalets, operated by a Rockefeller Center restaurant partner, which opens today through Dec. 31. In addition, the Coach Holiday Truck will be on display and available for purchase, featuring pieces from the Coach Holiday and Ski collections. To celebrate, Coach hosted an ice-skating party with guests such as Anna Collins, Beaujangless, Ben Dhragi, Fiffany Luu, Kyle Luu, Linux, Matthew Mazur, Miles Thresher, Parker Kit Hill, Quen Blackwell, Rowan Blachard, Taylour Paige, West Dakota, Wisdom Kaye, Zoe Levin and more.



Nov. 18, 2021: Bergdorf Goodman unveiled its 2021 holiday windows with a brass band and Angelina’s hot chocolate to ring in the winter season. As the night progressed, the Linda Fargo-hosted party moved upstairs to the legendary BG Restaurant, where guests like Julianne Moore, George Hahn, Matthew Cancel and more witnessed a themed dance performance among disco ball snowmen. The occasion also included a first look at Bergdorfs’ holiday pop-up, “The Present Moment,” celebrating life’s special moments with limited-edition New York-themed gifts — just in time for the holidays.

Nov. 18, 2021: Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Vince Camuto threw a “Friendsgiving” with editors and influencers to launch its new holiday collection. Attendees like Jessica Wang, Sai De Silva, Natalie Suarez and more made personalized wreaths, sipped cocktails and enjoyed a seated dinner at the Pendry Manhattan West. Displayed throughout the space were Camuto’s latest pieces, including braided mules, slingback pumps and an array of clutches and shoulder bags ideal for the holiday season.

Jessica Wang and Sai De Silva attend Vince Camuto’s “Friendsgiving” dinner. CREDIT: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Oct. 25, 2021: Just two months removed from refurbishing the Kissena Corridor Park tennis court in Queens, NY, with help from Wilson, Kith gave another playground staple a facelift, this time teaming up with Nike. Kith revealed the refurbished Triassic Playground basketball courts on Oct. 23, and revealed the upgrades with an event featuring a BBQ, live DJ sets and desserts from Kith Treats. Several stars of sports and entertainment also made appearances, including famed rappers Fabolous, Styles P and Smoke DZA, Jordan Brand-backed BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis and others. What’s more, New York Knicks legend John Starks was also in attendance running drills with young hoopers.

L to R: Teddy Santis, Smoke DZA, Greg Yuna and Ronnie Fieg. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

New York Knicks legend John Starks with Ronnie Fieg at the Kith x Nike refurbished basketball court reveal in Queens, NY. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Oct. 1, 2021: To showcase the comfort and functionality Blundstone Active Series, the makers of the iconic Chelsea boot hosted an “Adventure Day” walking tour in New York City, with stops to enjoy some of the great food and sights that the Big Apple has to offer. The tour started at DNA Footwear in Brooklyn, NY, where the boots were picked up. From there, the tour hit Sonnyboy for lunch, Ample Hills Creamery for ice cream dessert and a walk on the Highline to end the night. Blundstone said the range is its lightest to date, and was created to prioritize comfort and lightweight functionality. To do this, the brand updated its Chelsea boot design with a slightly shorter upper that is paired with a larger PU-cushioned midsole, a heel stabilizer and rubber outsoles made for grip in all elements. The shoes have both leather and suede options, are available in five colorways and retail for $210.

One of the looks from the Blundstone Active Series. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Two colorways from the Blundstone Active Series, which are stocked at DNA Footwear in Brooklyn, NY. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Sept 9, 2021: Model Alton Mason drew a crowd to Spring Studios’ rooftop terrace for a special wine tasting with Mercy Wine Cellars. Guests were invited to hit the dance floor while munching on dark chocolate macarons and sampling four different wines from Mercy Cellars with Mason. The IMG-represented supermodel had to leave early to walk for Prabal Gurung — but not before sharing how thrilled he is to be safely celebrating with loved ones, especially in his favorite new Margiela Tabi boots. “It was super emotional, because it’s my first time throwing an event together for my friends and family in the industry. To see everyone come out for me is overwhelming. I’m so thankful and grateful. It’s actually crazy,” Mason said.

Alton Mason gives a closing speech during his wine tasting with Mercy Wine Cellars at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Courtesy of IMG

Sept 8, 2021: Kate Spade New York brought an apple orchard to the middle of New York’s Meatpacking District on Wednesday. The brand teased its fall ’21 I Love NY x Kate Spade capsule collection, featuring a range of handbags, during New York Fashion Week. Attendees included Katie Holmes, Beanie Feldstein, Savannah Smith and Naomi Watanabe, all of which wore Kate Spade from head to toe. A standout shoe style could be seen in the label’s Marisol pumps that Holmes and Feldstein both wore.

Beanie Feldstein at Kate Spade’s fall ’21 New York Fashion week event. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Sept. 8, 2021: PacSun celebrated the launch of its gender-neutral, eco and sustainable brand, Colour Range, with an intimate kickoff party on Wednesday at its downtown Los Angeles store. The athleisure collection includes adult and kids’ sizes and is available at PacSun stores and online. Willow Smith, who wore the brand, treated guests to a performance.

Willow Smith performs at PacSun’s launch of Colour Range on Sept. 8 in Los Angeles.

Sept. 2, 2021: Aldo previewed its fall campaign, Step Into Love, with a party at Public Hotels on Wednesday. Guests mingled to music by D-Nice and Luda Weigand while checking out the brand’s new lineup of shoes, handbags and accessories. Based on themes of authenticity and self-expression, Aldo’s latest offerings included sleek pumps, square-toed sandals and chunky sneakers in a range of finishes and colors. “The campaign celebrates individual and collective next steps since shoes don’t just tell a story about what you’re doing in a given moment, they also tell a story about where you’ve been, where you’re going and who you may become along the way,” Aldo SVP Daianara Amalfitano told FN. Attendees included influencers Jessica Wang and Carrie Berk, as well as My Unorthodox Life star Batsheva Haart.

Aldo’s Step Into Love fall campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

July 14, 2021: Chrishell Stause debuted her summertime shoe edit with DSW during a carnival-themed cocktail party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The “Selling Sunset” star highlighted her favorite footwear styles for the new season.” I feel like we finally get to go out again and dress up. And so, I really wanted to have fun and pick colorful pieces that really reflect the summertime and just, you know, summer fun and color,” Stause told FN. Other guests included Katrina Bowden, Amanda Stanton and Ashley Wahler.



Chrishell Stause attends the celebration of her DSW capsule collection at Sunset Tower Hotel. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

July 13, 2021: To celebrate “CrateMaster,” a narrative short film directed by Kerby Jean-Raymond, the VP of creative direction at Reebok and the founder and creative director of Pyer Moss, Jean-Raymond and Reebok hosted as pre-screening at Brownsville’s Hilltop Playground in Brooklyn — the set of the film — for an exclusive audience of local residents. The film, according to Reebok, “profiles grassroots inner-city basketball and the community of youth who build the game from the ground up” and is anchored in the brand’s heritage. In addition to the film, the brand confirmed it will further support Brownsville youth and the community cast in the film by donating equipment and supplies to Friends of Hilltop for the Hilltop Playground and recreation center.

A behind-the-scenes still from the “CrateMaster” film. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

July 11, 2021: Sperry dubbed summer ’21 “Boat Shoe Summer” and the brand kicked off the season with a bang at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York. Notable attendees included Wolverine Worldwide CEO Brendan Hoffman, Sperry brand ambassadors Andrew Warren, Yolande Macon, Jerome Parkerr and DJ B-Roc of The Knocks.

Sperry hosted its Boat Shoe Summer part at the Surf Lodge in Montauk on July 11, 2021. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

July 10, 2021: Christian Louboutin brought together some of the fashion industry’s biggest names to celebrate the opening of the brand’s first pop-up boutique in Southampton. The soirée, which featured a screening of screening of the documentary “In the Footsteps of Christian Louboutin,” blended the Hamptons beachy aesthetic with a flirty Parisian vibe in the garden of the historic The Thomas Halsey Homestead — which was transformed into an outdoor theater. To mark the opening, guests, including Olivia Palermo, enjoyed cocktails in the garden before being seated for the premiere of the screening at picnic tables on the Loubi Lawn.