Alabama Rush Tok Is Back — Here’s What the Girlies Are Wearing This Year

The University of Alabama’s sorority recruitment process — and the chaos the internet so enjoyed on TikTok last year — is back again. On Aug. 6, the school kicked off “rush” with a new cast of characters, also known as potential new members, who are giving a play-by-play of the process on TikTok.

If you remember anything from last year when TikTok was flooded with such videos, the girls would display their OOTDs (Outfit of the Day) in such detail that many became viral sensations as well as trending memes. For reference, #bamarush currently has 1 billion views on TikTok. This time around, girls by the names of Gracyn and Kylan, for instance, are vying for bids to join one of Alabama’s 24 sorority houses, and they are just as popular.

“Are you going to get into a sorority because of your outfit? No, and that’s not why I’m doing this,” said Kylan Darnell in the start of her TikTok Video that has since received 2.8 million views. “Sororities are basically looking for who you are as person, your grades, your philanthropy… but do the outfits of the day make it fun? Yea.”

Last year, Dolce Vita was the unofficial shoe of Bama Rush. Seemingly every girl had the brand’s $120 braided block heel sandal. Other go-to shoes were flatforms espadrille from Steve Madden, Vince Camuto sandals and Marc Fisher wedges.

Now, sneakers are having moment — more specifically Golden Goose shoes. The made-in-Italy sneakers that range in price from around $350 to $800 are go-to styles for this year’s PNMs, while Nike can also be seen in some TikToks.

Other popular products include Longchamp bags, pleated skirts, Jessica Simpson heels and jewelry from Amazon.

Mixing high-low designer seems to be what Gen-Z leans towards when it comes to putting their outfits together, with many opting for looks from Gucci and Dior and then pairing it with items from Target, Wal-Mart and Dillard’s. One girl went as far to bedazzle her own white sneakers with crystals. Take a look below.