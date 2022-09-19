×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Zara Tindall Adorns Herself in a Belted Black Dress & Feathered Fascinator at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

By Kristopher Fraser
Kristopher Fraser

Kristopher Fraser

More Stories By Kristopher

View All
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III
Princess Anne
Kate Middleton
Prince George
View Gallery 12 Images

Zara Tindall arrived at Westminster Abbey in London today to attend her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral alongside her husband Mike Tindall. By role protocol, Zara wore all black and colorless gemstones.

Zara wore a long sleeve belted black dress with a large flat collar and a seam line going down the bodice of the dress. Her statement-making accessory was a fascinator with faux feathers attached on the left-hand side. As part of the royal mourning dress code, women of the royal family must wear hats or black face veils. Zara’s additional accessories included a pair of black leather gloves and a black crocodile embossed clutch bag.

Related

Princess Anne Pays Homage To The Queen In Royal Military Suit With Sharp Shoes at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Lady Louise Windsor Pairs Flounce-Sleeved Dress with Pumps at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Princess Eugenie Buttons Into Coat & Studded Pumps at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall depart Westminster Abbey during The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
CREDIT: Getty Images

For jewelry, she opted for a certain pair of pearl earrings. Throughout her life, Queen Elizabeth II was rarely seen without her pearls, but this was not a nod specific to her. Traditionally for funerals, members of the royal family wear either pearl or diamond jewelry. These colorless gemstones fall in line with the protocol for no bright colors at funerals or during periods of mourning.

Queen Elizabeth II wore pearls herself during the funeral and mourning period for her father, King George IV. Diana, Princess of Wales, wore pearls for the funeral of Princess Grace of Monaco.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R, from front) Members of the royal family Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Credit: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images
CREDIT: Getty Images

Mike also followed royal protocol and wore a black morning coat. He layered the outerwear over a black formal jacket, a black tie, white shirt, and coordinated with gray pinstripe pants. Mike also adorned his coat with several medals he has received, including one he received when he was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2007 for his work as a rugby player, and two other medals, one from Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee and another from her Platinum Jubilee.

Zara is the eldest granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the daughter of her second child, Anne, Princess Royal.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth Through the Years

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad